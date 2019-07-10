Soon, the phrase “walking on eggshells” may gain a positive new meaning thanks to researchers from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. In their new study, which they conducted both in vitro and in a rat model, they showed how crushed eggshells could be the way forward in fixing bone damage.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found an innovative way of using eggshells to support new bone tissue growth.

Eggshells are perhaps one of the most discarded items in kitchens around the world.

Once we break the egg to release the yolk and use it in our meals, the shells usually end up in the trash.

Yet these often discarded bits are made entirely of calcium carbonate, a substance that is crucial for maintaining bone health.

For this reason, some people crush eggshells into a fine powder that they use as a natural calcium supplement for their bones.

However, this practice also comes with risks; eggs can sometimes become contaminated with the bacterium Salmonella enteritidis, which, if ingested, can cause a salmonella infections.

Mostly, though, eggshells’ potential for health has remained untapped — until now. Researchers from the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Lowell have used finely crushed eggshells to create a biomaterial that helps bones regenerate after having sustained damage.

In their study — the findings of which now appear in the journal Biomaterial Sciences — assistant professor Gulden Camci-Unal and her colleagues from UMass have used an innovative process to create a medium that can help scientists grow new bone tissue by using eggshells.

So far, they have conducted laboratory and in vivo experiments — using a rat model — to test their novel process. Nevertheless, the scientists believe that in the not-so-distant future, their biomaterial could become available for use in humans receiving treatment for bone damage.