New research on a large cohort of women aged 50 and over has found a surprising link between poor quality social relationships and the presence of bone loss. This finding further emphasizes the importance of relationships — not just to mental and emotional well-being but also to physical health.

More than 53 million people in the United States have an increased risk of osteoporosis-related bone fracture, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Osteoporosis is most likely to affect older people, particularly women who have already been through menopause. Studies show that women are as much as four times more likely than men to experience bone loss.

This is why specialists have taken a particular interest in identifying all modifiable risk factors for bone loss in women.

New research from the University of Arizona in Tucson — in collaboration with other institutions — has now identified what might seem like a surprising connection between a person’s social bonds and the amount of bone loss they experience.

The new study — whose findings feature in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, a BMJ publication — suggests that what might make a difference to a person’s bone health is the quality, though not the quantity, of their social relationships.

This factor is part of a measurement of “psychosocial stress,” which is a form of stress that some people experience as a result of significant life events or having lower levels of optimism, life satisfaction, or education.

“Psychosocial stress may increase fracture risk through degradation of bone mineral density,” the researchers write in their study paper. “It alters bone structure and stimulates bone remodeling through dysregulation of hormone secretion, including cortisol, thyroid hormones, growth hormone, and glucocorticoids,” they explain.

However, they also note that the potential association between psychosocial stress and bone loss has been the subject of very few studies, whose “findings have been mixed.”