Spending time in nature brings many physical and mental health benefits, but a new study suggests that even just being able to see nature from your bedroom window could support your health. According to this study, having a view of greenery from your home can reduce unhealthful cravings.

Contact with nature can demonstrably help improve and maintain our health, according to scientific research.

Last year, for example, a randomized controlled trial found that spending time walking in nature helped lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels and significantly improve mood.

And, earlier this year, a study that we covered on Medical News Today concluded that even just having access to green spaces throughout childhood decreased a person’s risk of developing mental health problems later in life.

Now, research by investigators from the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom suggests that the passive enjoyment of green spaces — for instance, being able to see the trees in your back garden from your bedroom window — can help reduce the frequency and intensity of cravings with potentially harmful effects, such as those for unhealthful snacks, alcohol, or tobacco.

Lead author Leanne Martin and colleagues present their findings in a study paper that features in the journal Health & Place.

“It has been known for some time that being outdoors in nature is linked to a person’s well-being. But, for there to be a similar association with cravings from simply being able to see green spaces adds a new dimension to previous research,” says Martin, for whom the current research was part of a Master’s degree project.

“This is the first study to explore this idea, and it could have a range of implications for both public health and environmental protection programs in the future,” she adds.