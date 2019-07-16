New research has examined the effect of dietary quality on the composition of the colon’s microbiota. The study suggests that following a high quality diet may increase the number of beneficial bacteria, whereas following a low quality diet may raise that of harmful bacteria.

Share on Pinterest The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that half of our plates consist of fruits and vegetables.

An increasing number of studies are pointing out the links between diet and health.

For instance, some researchers have warned that ultra processed foods may raise the risk of cancer.

Meanwhile, some foods — such as whole grains or broccoli — may keep the condition at bay.

However, most of these studies are observational, meaning that they only show an association between food intake and cancer occurrence. The mechanisms behind these correlations remain the subject of more investigation.

Recently, researchers aimed to fill some of this gap in knowledge by addressing the microbiotic composition that is associated with different quality diets.

Dr. Li Jiao — an associate professor of medicine gastroenterology and a member of the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX — led the scientists.

To analyze bacteria in the human colon, Dr. Jiao and team used a gene sequencing technique called “16s RNA sequencing” on 97 biopsies of the colonic mucosa obtained from 34 healthy people.

The study participants reported the quality of their diets using food frequency questionnaires, and the researchers examined the association between different diets and the health of the colon samples.

Dr. Jiao and colleagues published their findings in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.