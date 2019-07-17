Ativan vs. Xanax: What are the differences?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 16 Jul 2019
By Vincent A Vidaurri, PharmD, BCOP
Reviewed by
Ativan and Xanax are high potency benzodiazepines. Doctors use benzodiazepines to treat a variety of conditions, including panic disorders, anxiety disorders, insomnia, and mania.

Although Ativan (lorazepam) and Xanax (alprazolam) have many similarities, doctors recognize their differences and select which one to use based on their unique properties.

This article looks at the similarities and differences between Ativan and Xanax, including their uses, how they work, and their adverse effects, including withdrawal and misuse potential.

What are they?

Doctor speaking with patient about ativan and xanax
Ativan and Xanax are second-line treatment drugs for anxiety disorders.

Ativan and Xanax share many similarities. They work in the same manner, have the possibility of dependence and misuse, and cause similar adverse effects.

Ativan and Xanax work by binding to receptors in the brain, resulting in a calming effect.

These two drugs also have disadvantages, including impaired motor skills, drowsiness, and withdrawal symptoms upon stopping. They also have a high potential for misuse.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) recommend Ativan or Xanax as a second-line treatment for general anxiety disorders. This means that doctors may use one of these drugs when first-line treatments are not appropriate or not effective.

First-line medications, according to the ADAA and the American Psychiatric Association, are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs). These include venlafaxine XR, duloxetine, escitalopram, and paroxetine.

Healthcare professionals often prefer to prescribe SSRIs and SNRIs because they have little potential for misuse, while people can become dependent on benzodiazepines.

Since Ativan or Xanax have a high potential for misuse, people with a history of drug or alcohol dependency should exercise caution when using these drugs.

In the United States, benzodiazepine use is more common among women and increases with age. However, older adults taking benzodiazepines are at an increased risk of falls and fractures.

Which conditions do they treat?

Ativan treats more conditions than Xanax. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved Ativan for:

  • the treatment of anxiety disorders
  • the treatment of insomnia
  • premedication for anesthesia
  • the treatment of seizures

They have approved Xanax for anxiety disorders and panic disorder.

How quickly do they work?

Ativan acts slower, and the body removes it slower than it does Xanax. This means that the effects of Ativan take longer to kick in, and they last for longer compared with those of Xanax. Because of this, people may take Ativan less frequently than Xanax.

An oral dose of Xanax reaches its highest concentration in 1–2 hours, while it takes an oral dose of Ativan around 2 hours.

The average half-life for Xanax, or the time taken for the body to remove half of the drug, is 11.2 hours. The body removes Ativan more slowly, with a half-life of 12 hours, or 18 hours for Ativan and its byproducts.

What are the adverse effects?

Woman napping with a book on her chest due to taking ativan or xanax
Side effects of benzodiazepines can include drowsiness and fatigue.

Both drugs can cause drowsiness, but this is less likely with Ativan than Xanax.

Ativan may cause drowsiness in 15.9% of people taking the drug for anxiety. Xanax may cause drowsiness in 41% of people taking it for anxiety and 76.8% of people taking it for panic disorder.

Ativan can impair learning and coordination and cause amnesia for longer periods than Xanax.

The most common side effects of benzodiazepines include:

  • drowsiness
  • memory problems
  • confusion
  • fatigue
  • slurred speech
  • decreased libido
  • constipation
  • increase appetite
  • weakness
  • impaired balance and coordination
  • impaired driving skills
  • euphoria
The benefits and risks of benzodiazepines
The benefits and risks of benzodiazepines
In this article, we look at the benefits, risks, and uses of benzodiazepines.
Read now

What is the likelihood of withdrawal and misuse?

The properties of each drug play a role in how common and severe the withdrawal symptoms are and the drugs' potential for misuse.

In general, Ativan causes fewer withdrawal symptoms and has less potential for misuse than Xanax. This is likely because Ativan has a more prolonged effect and slower elimination rate than Xanax.

It is more likely that missed doses or abruptly stopping Xanax can cause rapid withdrawal effects, including anxiety, insomnia, and panic attacks.

Xanax may also be involved in more overdoses than Ativan.

Benzodiazepine withdrawal symptoms include:

  • anxiety
  • panic
  • nausea or vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • hallucinations
  • insomnia
  • drug cravings
  • muscle twitches
  • tingling in the arms and legs
  • cognitive deficits
  • mood swings

The severity of the withdrawal symptoms depends on the length of treatment, type of drug, dosage, underlying medical conditions, and use of other drugs or alcohol.

People taking benzodiazepines may develop dependence at low dosages as well as high dosages, and this can develop within several weeks.

Ativan and Xanax can lead to more withdrawal symptoms than other benzodiazepines. Of the two, Xanax can cause more significant withdrawal symptoms.

If a person takes Xanax or Ativan for a month or longer, they should slowly reduce the drug to minimize withdrawal symptoms. Even when decreased over several weeks, people may still experience withdrawal symptoms for 1 week to several weeks, which may make it difficult to stop the medication.

Rare, severe withdrawal symptom include seizures, psychosis, and confusion.

What are the drug interactions?

Ativan and Xanax interact with opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, barbiturates, and alcohol. Taking them together increases the risk of severe drowsiness, overdose, and death.

Ativan and Xanax interact with several drugs. It is best to have a doctor or pharmacist review any current medication before starting to take a benzodiazepine.

How to take Ativan and Xanax

Pharmacist dispensing drugs
A doctor will prescribe the dosage of Ativan or Xanax depending on the condition that they are treating.

The dosages of Ativan and Xanax depend on their forms and the condition they are helping to treat.

In many cases, people may take larger doses of Ativan, at 2–6 milligrams (mg) per day, compared with Xanax, which people usually take at less than 4 mg per day. People taking Xanax for panic disorder may take higher doses.

Ativan is also available as an injection, but Xanax is not. Xanax is available in a disintegrating tablet and a 24-hour long acting tablet, while Ativan is not.

Forms

Xanax comes in the following forms and dosages:

  • liquid: 1 milligram per milliliter (mg/ml)
  • immediate release tablet: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg,1 mg, 2 mg
  • disintegrating tablet: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg
  • extended release 24-hour tablet: 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg

Ativan comes in the following forms and dosages:

  • liquid: 2 mg/ml
  • injections: 2 mg/ml, 4 mg/ml
  • tablets: 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

Dosages

The dosages for Xanax immediate-release tablets are as follows:

  • Anxiety: A starting dose of 0.25–0.5 mg three times daily, which can increase every 3– 4 days at no more than 1 mg per day to a maximum of 4 mg daily, in divided doses.
  • Panic disorders: A starting dose of 0.5 mg three times daily, which can increase over several weeks to a maximum of 10 mg daily.

The dosages for extended-release Xanax tablets are as follows:

  • Panic disorders: A starting dose of 0.5–1 mg once daily in the morning, which can increase in 3–4 day intervals at no more than 1 mg per day over several weeks to an average maximum of 6 mg per day. However, some people may require up to 10 mg daily.

The dosages for Ativan oral tablets are as follows:

  • Anxiety: A starting dose of 2–3 mg two to three times daily, which can increase over several weeks to a maximum of 10 mg daily.
  • Insomnia: A single dose of 2–4 mg at bedtime.

How much do they cost?

According to GoodRx:

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Benzodiazepines can cause harm to the fetus, including low birth weight, low blood sugars, breathing problems, and withdrawal symptoms.

People should use other therapies when treating panic disorders during pregnancy. If a benzodiazepine is necessary, doctors usually prefer to prescribe other types than Xanax.

Drug manufacturers do not recommend taking a benzodiazepine while breastfeeding.

Summary

Despite the similarities between Ativan and Xanax, their properties result in a number of differences. These properties make Xanax more useful for panic disorder and Ativan more useful for insomnia, premedication for anesthesia, and seizures.

Xanax can cause more potent side effects, such as drowsiness and euphoria, but the length of these effects are shorter than that which Ativan causes. Xanax may cause worse withdrawal symptoms.

Recommendations suggest using antidepressants over Ativan or Xanax in the treatment of anxiety disorders or panic disorders because benzodiazepines have the potential for withdrawal and misuse.

Although official guidance does not recommend Ativan or Xanax as first-line treatments and they have significant adverse effects, they both hold a significant portion of prescribed benzodiazepines, and this is unlikely to change in the near future.

Related coverage

What's the difference between Valium and Xanax? Valium and Xanax are both benzodiazepines. As sedatives, they have some uses in treating anxiety, but the two can cause slightly different side effects and interactions, and both can result in dependency and withdrawal. Learn more about the differences between Valium and Xanax here. Read now
What is the difference between clonazepam and Xanax? Clonazepam and Xanax both belong to a class of drugs called benzodiazepines. As a result, they are quite similar, but doctors may prescribe them for different reasons. Learn more about the differences in their uses, effects, and dosages here. Read now
What you need to know about Xanax Xanax is a drug that is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It promotes a feeling of calm and relaxation, and when taken correctly, is a safe and effective drug. However, Xanax comes with warnings and precautions, and there is a range of factors that people must take into consideration when taking the drug. Read now
What to know about anxiety Anxiety is a normal emotion that causes increased alertness, fear, and physical signs, such as a rapid heart rate. However, when anxiety reactions become an on-going emotional state or out of proportion to the event that caused it, a person may have anxiety disorder. Read on to learn about the types and treatments. Read now
How do you know if you're having a panic or anxiety attack? Panic attacks and anxiety attacks share some symptoms, but they differ in intensity, duration, and whether or not there is a trigger. Some treatments are similar and include therapy, stress management, and breathing exercises. Learn more about the differences between a panic attack and an anxiety attack here. Read now
Anxiety / Stress
Mental Health Pharmacy / Pharmacist Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 16 July 2019.

    Visit our Anxiety / Stress category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Anxiety / Stress.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Vidaurri, Vincent A. "Ativan vs. Xanax: What are the differences?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 17 Jul. 2019. Web.
    17 Jul. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325771.php>

    APA
    Vidaurri, V. (2019, July 17). "Ativan vs. Xanax: What are the differences?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Anxiety / Stress

Scroll to top