Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to the death of nerve cells that control movement, leaving people unable to move and, eventually, to breathe. ALS is fatal and, so far, incurable. Can new findings bring hope for novel therapies?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects approximately 30,000 people in the United States alone.



Still, its causes remain largely unknown. There is currently no cure, and few treatments to improve the quality of life or prolong life expectancy are available.

This condition is sometimes characterized by a “focal onset,” meaning that symptoms appear one by one in a particular area, such as an arm, before spreading to the rest of the body.

Thus, as motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain begin to die, a person with ALS may first experience paralysis in one limb, then another, and so on until the motor cells that power the muscles of respiration die, leaving the person unable to breathe.

Currently, “No one test can provide a definitive diagnosis of ALS,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and doctors eventually diagnose the condition based on its symptoms.

For this reason, most people with ALS receive their diagnosis when the condition has already progressed to a visible extent.

New research from the University of Illinois at Chicago has identified, for the first time, a set of biomarkers that sets people with ALS apart from those without a neurodegenerative disease.

These findings, which the investigators report in Neurobiology of Disease, could help doctors diagnose the condition earlier, and they could also open up new avenues for research into targeted therapy.