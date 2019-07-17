ALS: 'Unique' cells could open up new avenues for therapy

Published Published 3 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Gianna D'Emilio
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to the death of nerve cells that control movement, leaving people unable to move and, eventually, to breathe. ALS is fatal and, so far, incurable. Can new findings bring hope for novel therapies?
person pushing another person in a wheelchair
New research finds previously unknown subtypes of motor neurons in people with ALS.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects approximately 30,000 people in the United States alone.

Still, its causes remain largely unknown. There is currently no cure, and few treatments to improve the quality of life or prolong life expectancy are available.

This condition is sometimes characterized by a "focal onset," meaning that symptoms appear one by one in a particular area, such as an arm, before spreading to the rest of the body.

Thus, as motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain begin to die, a person with ALS may first experience paralysis in one limb, then another, and so on until the motor cells that power the muscles of respiration die, leaving the person unable to breathe.

Currently, "No one test can provide a definitive diagnosis of ALS," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and doctors eventually diagnose the condition based on its symptoms.

For this reason, most people with ALS receive their diagnosis when the condition has already progressed to a visible extent.

New research from the University of Illinois at Chicago has identified, for the first time, a set of biomarkers that sets people with ALS apart from those without a neurodegenerative disease.

These findings, which the investigators report in Neurobiology of Disease, could help doctors diagnose the condition earlier, and they could also open up new avenues for research into targeted therapy.

Cells 'never before reported' in ALS

In the new study, the scientists reanalyzed samples of motor neurons and associated cells that had been collected from the spinal cords of individuals who had died because of ALS and from those of healthy people without a neurodegenerative condition.

The researchers had already looked at these samples in 2010, when they compared the cell populations by analyzing gene expression in each. The researchers had collected the samples from regions of the spinal cord that were less affected in people with ALS.

ALS: A new therapy may be in sight
ALS: A new therapy may be in sight
Does a new discovery indicate a "clear approach" for a new ALS therapy?
Read now

"Since there must be cellular changes occurring in spinal cord regions adjacent to areas where the disease has clearly affected motor neurons in the spine, we wanted to look at neurons from these adjacent areas to determine if they are different from healthy tissue," explains lead researcher Dr. Fei Song.

"The debilitating disease has no effective treatment to stop the disease progression, and there are only two medications that can prolong patient survival, by a few months. So, new drug targets, especially ones that could be given in the earlier stages of the disease, are very much needed," she continues.

The team had already identified some significant differences between the neurons and other cells present in the spines of people with ALS and those present in the spines of healthy individuals.

In the current research, the scientists decided to reevaluate those samples using a novel method of bioinformatics analysis to reassess the genetic data that they had initially gathered.

This allowed the team to identify specific types of cells within the collected samples. The researchers thus found that people who had died from focal-onset ALS had different types of motor neurons, compared with healthy individuals.

Moreover, these differences were associated with microglia and astrocytes, two types of specialized neural cells that did not make an appearance in samples collected from the same regions of the spinal cord in healthy participants.

"When we examined the data, it was clear that the mixture of cells from the ALS patients was very different from patients with no neurodegenerative disease," notes Dr. Song.

These findings, the team argues, could, in the future, allow them to better understand some of the mechanisms underlying ALS and perhaps come up with targeted therapeutic strategies.

"We found a novel and unique subtype of motor neurons in these patients never before reported. Now that we have identified new subtypes of motor neurons and microglia present in ALS patients, we can begin to further study their roles in contributing to disease progression."

Dr. Fei Song

Related coverage

Medical conditions that cause muscle wasting Conditions that can cause muscle wasting include muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and spinal muscular atrophy. Treatment may include dietary changes and exercise. Learn more here. Read now
What to know about muscle atrophy Muscle atrophy can occur due to poor nutrition, age, and genetics. Symptoms vary, and treatment may include physical therapy, functional electric stimulation, or surgery. Learn more about muscle atrophy here. Read now
All about muscular dystrophy Muscular dystrophy is one of a group of genetic diseases characterized by progressive weakness and degeneration of the muscles that control movement. It predominantly affect males. Read the article to learn about types of muscular dystrophy, what causes it, and what treatments are available to delay its progression. Read now
What are the differences between MS and ALS? Multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) both affect the central nervous system, but in different ways. Both MS and ALS are degenerative conditions that cause progressive weakening of the body. However, the treatment and outlook can be different. Find out more about these two conditions. Read now
All about spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a collection of inherited neuromuscular diseases. Muscle weakness is the main symptom, and this can affect breathing, eating, posture, and movement. Some types can be fatal, but newer treatments show promise for slowing disease progression and improving symptoms. Find out more. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Muscular Dystrophy / ALS
Biology / Biochemistry Genetics Neurology / Neuroscience

Recommended related news

Popular in: Muscular Dystrophy / ALS

Scroll to top