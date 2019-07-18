New research has made a surprising finding about the function and effects of foot calluses, leading investigators to question how good orthopedic shoes really are for foot health.

Humans — that is to say, our modern ancestors, Homo sapiens — have been around for at least 195,000 years.

Yet, it was only maybe 40,000 years ago that our species invented footwear.



Anthropologists understand that, up until that point, humans and their predecessors had no way of protecting their feet, other than naturally formed calluses — thickened skin that develops as a result of harsh, repeated friction.

Even today, some people enjoy walking barefoot in nature occasionally, and there are even those who favor walking barefoot on a more permanent basis, claiming that this offers them various health benefits.

Recently, a team of researchers — some from Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA — has asked an interesting question: Do calluses reduce sensation in the feet? And how does the experience of having thick calluses versus having noncallused feet compare with the experience of wearing different types of shoes?

“As habitually barefoot individuals are thought to develop thick calluses, and individuals with minimal calluses often find barefoot walking on rough surfaces to be uncomfortable, it is commonly assumed that thick calluses, similar to thick shoe soles, trade off foot protection with the ability to perceive tactile stimuli,” the researchers, led by Dr. Daniel Lieberman, note in their study paper, which appears in Nature.

“However,” they continue, “if callused skin is stiff, it should transmit mechanical stimuli to the [specialized sensory receptors] in the deeper [skin layers] with little dampening [of sensation].”

This, they go on to explain, would make sense because processing sensations from our feet helps us make automatic judgments about the terrains we navigate, allowing us to maintain our balance and move safely.