New research in a mouse model zooms in on the cellular mechanisms that may explain the cardiovascular benefits of a specific kind of omega-6 fatty acid.

A plethora of studies have tackled the role of omega-3 fatty acids in heart health.

With about 18.8 million adults in the United States taking fish oil supplements in the hope that they stave off cardiovascular disease, omega-3 fatty acids have come under the scrutiny of several clinical trials and reviews.

However, their lesser-known cousin, the omega-6 fatty acid, has received less attention in the medical community; studies have yet to fully explore the cardiovascular effects of this essential fatty acid.

New research aims to fill this gap by looking at the effects of omega-6 on artery health. Specifically, the new study — led by Prof. Dipak Ramji, from the School of Biosciences at Cardiff University, in the United Kingdom — examines the effect of an omega-6 on atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which a buildup of plaque in the arteries makes them rigid and narrow. Over time, atherosclerosis can lead to clotting and blocking within the arteries. This can cause life-threatening events, such as strokes or heart attacks.

In fact, Prof. Ramji and colleagues mention in their paper, which appears in the journal Biochimica et Biophysica Acta — Molecular Basis of Disease, that “Atherosclerosis and its complications are responsible for 1 in 3 global deaths.”