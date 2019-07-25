Prostate cancer is still very difficult to catch and treat early. Now, some researchers are looking for answers in the bacterial communities of prostate fluid.

Could the microbiome offer a new way to approach prostate cancer? For more research-backed information about the microbiome and how it affects your health, please visit our dedicated hub. The microbiome is big news. Bacteria have taken center stage in the world of medical research. The microbiome is the sum of all microorganisms living in and on our bodies. This includes the organisms that live in our lungs and mouth and on our skin and hair. It also includes the lesser studied population of bacteria that live in prostate, or prostatic, fluid. Recently, researchers investigated whether there might be differences between bacterial populations in the prostatic fluid of people with prostate cancer and of those without. They have now published their results in Frontiers in Microbiology.

Prostate cancer Aside from skin cancer, prostate cancer is now the most common cancer among men. In the United States, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. Despite global efforts to improve interventions, people can relapse and their condition can become resistant to treatments. As the reseachers explain, “We should draw great attention to and search for better approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of [prostate cancer].” Some of the main risk factors for prostate cancer include being older and having a family history of the condition. Infection and inflammation also seem to play a part. The authors of the new study wanted to understand whether an altered community of bacteria in the prostate might increase inflammation and alter the local environment in a way that promotes cancer growth. To investigate, they carried out the first “comprehensive and detailed comparison of the microbial ecosystems of the prostatic fluid” of people with and without prostate cancer. They recruited 59 participants: 32 with prostate cancer and 27 without. They all had high levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA), which is an enzyme that the prostate secretes. People with prostate cancer tend to have elevated levels of PSA, but it can be elevated for other reasons, too. Next, they took prostatic fluid samples from the men before they underwent a tissue biopsy.

Reduced microbial diversity The team found that samples from men with prostate cancer had less diversity in bacterial species than the samples from men without cancer. Although they cannot infer cause and effect in this study, the authors write that “microbial diversity may have a role in the progression of [prostate cancer].” Although this may be the case, it will take a great deal more research before scientists can prove this. Between the two groups, the researchers also measured differences in the proportions of certain species, including Enterobacter, Lactococcus, Carnobacterium, Streptococcus, and Geobacillus. How could altered populations of bacteria influence the progression of prostate cancer? At this stage, it is unclear. The authors write: “The host and its microbiota coproduce a great diversity of small molecules during metabolism, many of which might play critical roles in the occurrence and development of disease.” They wonder if “some of the different microbial species in the two groups, such as Lactococcus spp. and Streptococcus spp., could change the environment through [a] variety [of] metabolites,” potentially boosting tumor growth.