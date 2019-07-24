Research conducted in a Chinese population has found an intriguing link between the consumption of chili peppers and a heightened risk of cognitive decline.

Many populations around the world add spicy peppers to their local dishes to enhance the taste and make for a more punchy culinary experience.

But are spicy peppers healthful, or do they pose any health risks? The spiciest peppers in the world, such as the Carolina Reaper, could cause serious, immediate damage.

For example, in 2018, a man from the United States who ate a Carolina Reaper as part of a dare in a hot pepper eating contest ended up in the emergency room with a thunderclap headache.

However, most people will not reach for the extreme versions of this hot vegetable. Instead, most cuisines use much milder varieties — some of which are still very spicy — such as jalapeños, cherry peppers, cayenne peppers, Scotch bonnets, and habaneros.

Previous research into the potential effects of chili peppers on health has generally had positive findings. A large cohort study from 2017, for instance, found that eating hot red chili peppers was associated with lower mortality risk.

The main active ingredient in hot peppers, and the one that makes them spicy, is capsaicin, so it is most likely that this compound plays a lead role in hot peppers’ potential effect on health.

In spite of encouraging findings about the association between chili peppers and mortality, no studies in humans had seriously evaluated how these hot vegetables might affect cognitive decline.

Now, the findings of a longitudinal cohort study in a large Chinese population suggest that consistently eating a large amount of chili pepper could hasten cognitive decline, increasing a person’s dementia risk.

The research — presented in a study paper that features in the journal Nutrients — involved 4,582 Chinese participants aged over 55. The research team was led by Zumin Shi, Ph.D., from Qatar University, in Doha.