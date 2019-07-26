When it comes to some of the health benefits of cilantro, folk medicine had it right all along, and new research explains why. Scientists have unraveled the molecular underpinnings of cilantro’s anticonvulsive effects.

As well as its taste and culinary flavor, cilantro — also known as coriander in the United Kingdom — may have significant health benefits and disease-fighting properties.

Historical records show that the plant has had medicinal uses since the time of Hippocrates, and traditional Ayurvedic Indian medicine has hailed the plant’s benefits for digestion.

Modern medicine also supports some of cilantro’s benefits. Studies in mice have found that the plant Coriandrum sativum can reduce pain and inflammation, and cell culture studies found that extracts from the herb can protect the skin against ultraviolet (UV) B radiation.

In addition to its antifungal and antioxidant properties, one study suggested that the spice can stop a potentially carcinogenic substance from forming in meat during high temperature cooking.

Finally, folk medicine has also hailed the anticonvulsive benefits of cilantro, while some studies in rodents confirm its antiseizure effects.

But, more research was necessary to untangle the mechanisms behind the effects that folk medicine and scientists described. Now, a new study looks at the molecular workings behind cilantro’s anticonvulsant effects.

Geoff Abbott, Ph.D., professor of physiology and biophysics at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine is the principal investigator of the study, which appears in the FASEB Journal.