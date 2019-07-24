Researchers from the United Kingdom have appraised the most recent assessment by the European Food Safety Authority regarding the safety of aspartame, a popular type of artificial sweetener. The investigators caution that the commission’s findings may be misleading.

Aspartame is perhaps the most common artificial sweetener. It is an ingredient in diet soft drinks and sugar free candy, and many people use it as a sugar substitute for sweetening hot drinks.

Often, it is the go-to option for people with prediabetes or diabetes, but for years, it has also been at the center of numerous debates.

Researchers have been going back and forth, discussing whether — and to what extent — this additive is actually safe for health.

In the United States, aspartame is one of the six “high intensity sweeteners” that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved for use as food additives.

In countries belonging to the European Union, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have confirmed aspartame to be a safe sugar substitute.

Following their first full risk assessment of aspartame in 2013, the EFSA concluded that “aspartame and its breakdown products are safe for general population (including infants, children, and pregnant women).”

The EFSA also advise that the acceptable daily dose of this sweetener is 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight.

However, a recent appraisal of the EFSA’s 2013 risk assessment report suggests that aspartame may not be nearly as safe as the EU agency concluded. After weighing up the evidence that the EFSA considered, researchers from the University of Sussex in Brighton, United Kingdom, found that existing studies do not support the regular use of aspartame as a sugar substitute.