Humans are the only mammals to naturally develop atherosclerosis, a narrowing of the arteries that can fuel heart disease. Researchers link this to the loss of a single gene in our ancestors around 2–3 million years ago.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. In the United States, more than 600,000 people die due to the condition each year.

Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease. The underlying cause is atherosclerosis, which is a hardening of the arteries that supply the heart due to a buildup of plaque.

Dr. Ajit Varki, a distinguished professor of medicine and cellular and molecular medicine at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, has a long standing interest in how atherosclerosis develops in humans.

Several years ago, Dr. Varki and his team noted that while humans are prone to atherosclerosis, other mammals do not develop the condition — unless scientists manipulate their diet or genes in laboratory experiments.

In a new paper, appearing in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, Dr. Varki, along with collaborator Philip Gordts, an assistant professor of medicine, points to a genetic mutation that occurred millions of years ago.

The team describes how this may contribute to our unique predisposition to develop atherosclerosis and, by extension, coronary heart disease.