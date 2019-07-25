Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away, as the saying goes? According to a new study, this largely depends on which types of bacteria the apple carries.

All apples have millions of bacteria, but new research finds that not all of these bacterial populations are equally healthful.

Apples are one of the most popular fruits in the world. In 2018, the United States alone produced approximately 5.13 million tons of apples, according to some statistic reports.

And in 2015, a study that appeared in the journal Pediatrics found that 18.9% of a child’s total fruit intake consisted of apples.

This much loved fruit is an excellent source of nutrients, containing vitamin C, multiple B-complex vitamins, natural antioxidants, and numerous minerals. Apples are also a good source of dietary fiber.

However, as with any other raw food, apples are also a source of microorganisms that enter the gut and colonize it. Although usually temporary, this exchange of bacteria can have implications for health.

Recently, a team of researchers from Graz University of Technology in Austria decided to find out more about the bacteria that come with our “apple a day.”

More specifically, they were interested in finding out whether there was a difference between the bacterial populations carried by organic, hand-grown apples, and those present in typical store-bought apples, which have often had more exposure to chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

The team’s findings, which appear in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, highlight just how many bacteria a typical apple carries. They also show how the bacterial populations present in organic apples may affect the fruit’s taste and the consumer’s health.