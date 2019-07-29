New research may have found the answer to a question that has preoccupied scientists for years: What makes melanoma become ‘aggressive and violent’? The answer brings with it some important therapeutic implications. Share on Pinterest New research reveals the role of fat cells, shown here, in the progression of melanoma. Despite making up only 1% of all skin cancers, melanoma is the cause of most skin cancer-related deaths. According to American Cancer Society estimates, in 2019 and in the United States, doctors will diagnose 96,480 new cases of melanoma, and 7,230 people will die from the disease. When the cancer is localized, or in situ, the 5-year outlook is close to 100%. However, as the cancer progresses, the survival rate can drop as low as 23%. But what causes melanoma to become aggressive? A new study, appearing in the journal Science Signaling, has found an intriguing answer. Professor Carmit Levy and Dr. Tamar Golan, of the Department of Human Genetics and Biochemistry at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler School of Medicine, in Israel, led the new research.

How fat cells help melanoma advance Prof. Levy and colleagues collected dozens of tissue samples from people who had been diagnosed with melanoma at the Wolfson Medical Center and Tel Aviv Medical Center, both in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Examining the biopsy samples revealed that, at first, tumors grow in a “lateral” phase in the upper epidermal layer of the skin. Although this stage is proliferative, it is highly treatable. However, at a certain point, tumors enter a “vertical,” more aggressive, stage, wherein they start to invade the deeper layers of skin that contain fat. So, the researchers asked, what causes this “metastatic switch”? Clinical analyses of in situ melanoma cells — from melanoma in its highly treatable stage — showed that adipocytes, or fat cells, which usually reside in the deeper layers of the skin, had risen to the upper dermis layer, close to melanoma cells. This event correlated with the aggressiveness of the disease. Furthermore, co-culture experiments of fat cells and melanoma cells revealed that fat cells secrete two cytokines that triggered the metastatic switch. Namely, they secreted interleukin-6 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha, which are cytokines, or proteins, that have the ability to alter gene expression. “We asked ourselves what fat cells were doing [near melanoma cells] and began to investigate,” explains Prof. Levy. “We placed the fat cells on a petri dish near melanoma cells and followed the interactions between them.” “Our experiments have shown that the main effect of cytokines is to reduce the expression of a gene called miRNA 211, which inhibits the expression of a melanoma receptor of [transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta)], a protein that is always present in the skin,” reports Prof. Levy. “The tumor absorbs a high concentration of TGF-beta, which stimulates melanoma cells and renders them aggressive.”