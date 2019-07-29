Sepsis occurs when the body has an extreme reaction to an infection. The reaction is so severe that it can cause organ failure and death. A new diagnostic tool, however, may be able to quickly identify sepsis biomarkers in a tiny amount of blood.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, sepsis affects over 30 million people around the world.

Sepsis may also lead to around 6 million deaths each year.

To prevent sepsis from evolving into septic shock — a complication that makes premature death more likely — doctors have to diagnose it early and act on it quickly.

Yet current diagnostic methods are often symptomatic, combined with tests checking for general markers of infection or organ damage.

Also, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note, “Many of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, such as fever and difficulty breathing, are the same as in other conditions, making sepsis hard to diagnose in its early stages.”

Researchers have been looking for quicker, more effective ways of diagnosing sepsis. This has included trying to develop devices that would pick up on the presence of biomarkers for sepsis in a person’s blood.

A top biomarker for this condition is interleukin-6 (IL-6), a protein that the body produces when inflammation occurs.

Scientists believe that detecting IL-6 is a good way to diagnose sepsis because its levels in the blood tend to increase before other symptoms of sepsis appear. However, the blood concentration of IL-6 remains too low for existing tests to pick up on it.

Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge have developed a device that they say is sensitive enough to identify the presence of IL-6, even in a tiny amount of blood.

The researchers presented their innovative tool at this year’s Engineering in Medicine and Biology Conference. This year, the conference took place in Berlin, Germany.