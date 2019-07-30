False missile alert may have 'benefited' people with anxiety

Published Published Tue 30 Jul 2019
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
New research from the American Psychological Association has examined the effects of a missile strike alarm — which turned out to be false — on the anxiety levels of Twitter users.
military missiles
The imminent threat of a missile attack strangely benefited people who were already anxious on a daily basis.

On the morning of January 13, 2018, the residents of Hawaii received an emergency alert urging them to seek shelter.

They received a message stating that a missile strike was headed toward them.

The message quickly became viral; an employee of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) mistakenly sent the alarm over radio, television, smartphones, and other wireless devices, accompanied by the disclaimer "this is not a drill."

For 38 minutes — that is, until the Hawaii EMA retracted their false alarm — the residents of Hawaii were convinced that a missile attack was coming their way.

Research into people's reactions on social media platforms such as Twitter revealed significant insights into how the public reacts in an "emergency" situation. It also revealed insights into the communication breakdown between public institutions and the public at large.

For instance, research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed an "insufficient knowledge to act" on the part of the public, as well as a lack of trust in institutions, as prevalent issues. This is in addition to the public's expected emotional expressions of "shock, fear, panic, or terror."

What does Twitter tell us about how such an incident affects people who already experience a high level of anxiety in their day-to-day lives? Nickolas Jones, Ph.D., and Roxane Cohen Silver, Ph.D. — both from the University of California, Irvine — set out to investigate.

The findings, which appear in the journal American Psychologist, may have intriguing implications for the roughly 40 million people currently living with anxiety in the United States.

How a false alarm benefited anxious people

Jones and Silver looked at 1.2 million tweets from 14,830 users. They collected the data from the 6 weeks preceeding January 13, 2018 until 18 days after the erroneous alarm.

The researchers scanned the tweets for 114 anxiety related words — such as "afraid," "scared," and "worried" — gave the tweets an anxiety score, and grouped the users into "low, medium, or high pre-alert anxiety."

The analysis revealed that overall, anxiety levels rose by 4.6% on the day of the alert and increased by 3.4% every 15 minutes during the 38-minute period.

Music may replace sedatives for treating pre-op anxiety
Music may replace sedatives for treating pre-op anxiety
Relaxing music may be just as good as drugs, new research suggests.
Read now

Interestingly, those with low anxiety levels before the alert expressed higher and longer lasting anxiety upon receiving the alert than the other groups. By contrast, the anxiety levels of the "high pre-alert anxiety" group stabilized more quickly.

People with low pre-alert anxiety levels saw an increase of 2.5% in their anxiety levels after the alarm, while the high pre-alert anxiety group showed a 10.5% lower baseline anxiety after the event.

"While those who before the alert had exhibited the least anxiety took the longest to stabilize, at approximately 41 hours, and the medium anxiety group took 23 hours, the individuals who had exhibited the greatest anxiety before the alert stabilized almost immediately," says Jones.

Co-author Silver comments on the counterintuitive nature of the findings: "We were surprised about our findings for the high pre-alert anxiety group [...]. The literature suggests that people who experience negative psychological states, like anxiety, before a large-scale trauma, are at an increased risk for negative psychological consequences afterwards."

"However, those individuals who before the alert generally expressed much more anxiety on a daily basis than anyone else in the sample seem to have benefited from the false missile alert instead."

Roxane Cohen Silver, Ph.D.

What could explain the findings?

Although the reasons for the findings remain unknown, the researchers speculate that "[a]nxious individuals may have more to appreciate when they experience a near miss and thus express less anxiety on social media after having 'survived' what would have undoubtedly been construed as a deadly situation."

This was the first time that a study has examined "how several thousand people responded psychologically to the threat of an inescapable, impending tragedy," explains Jones.

"Although it is fortunate we were able to study this phenomenon without loss of life, we show that, for many users, the anxiety elicited by this false alarm lingered well beyond the assurance that the threat was not real, which may have health consequences over time for some individuals," he adds.

"Our findings," concludes Jones, "also highlight how important it is for emergency management agencies to communicate with the public they serve about potential threats and mishaps in emergency communications."

Related coverage

Five things to remember when you're dealing with work anxiety Dealing with an anxiety disorder in the workplace can be very challenging. Here are five ways to soothe your mind, written by a very anxious writer. Read now
How to treat anxiety naturally Anxiety is one of the most common mental health problems in the United States, affecting millions of people every year. Conventional treatment options include therapy and medication, but there are also many natural remedies available. In this article, learn how to treat anxiety naturally. Read now
How can you stop a panic attack? A panic attack can feel like a sudden onslaught of rapid breathing, nausea, and fear. Luckily, many treatment methods can help to relieve symptoms. These may include breathing techniques, home remedies, medications, and lifestyle changes. Here, learn 13 ways to prevent or stop a panic attack and when to seek help. Read now
What to know about anxiety Anxiety is a normal emotion that causes increased alertness, fear, and physical signs, such as a rapid heart rate. However, when anxiety reactions become an on-going emotional state or out of proportion to the event that caused it, a person may have anxiety disorder. Read on to learn about the types and treatments. Read now
How do you know if you're having a panic or anxiety attack? Panic attacks and anxiety attacks share some symptoms, but they differ in intensity, duration, and whether or not there is a trigger. Some treatments are similar and include therapy, stress management, and breathing exercises. Learn more about the differences between a panic attack and an anxiety attack here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Psychology / Psychiatry
Anxiety / Stress Mental Health Public Health

Recommended related news

Popular in: Psychology / Psychiatry

Scroll to top