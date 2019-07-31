Curaleaf has recently come under fire from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for selling “unapproved” cannabidiol products and making “unsubstantiated claims” about their health benefits. The FDA have issued a letter informing the company that failure to correct the violations may result in legal action.

The FDA warn that many companies illegally sell and advertise CBD products as cures for serious health conditions.

The existing research on the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), an active ingredient in cannabis, has so far yielded mixed results.

For instance, some studies have found that CBD consumption may lower the risk of bladder cancer but raise that of prostate cancer.

When it comes to using CBD as a treatment for cancer, there haven’t been enough clinical trials or studies in humans to prove that the extract has such a benefit, though some molecular experiments and studies in mice have suggested that the compound could inhibit tumor growth.

However, insufficient evidence of the therapeutic benefits of CBD hasn’t stopped some companies from marketing CBD products as “effective” in the treatment of cancer, chronic pain, and Alzheimer’s disease.

One such company is Curaleaf, which presents itself as a “leading […] medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.” The company sells a host of “medical-grade” cannabis products in various strains and concentrations.

The FDA have recently issued a letter, warning the company that they are illegally selling CBD products under the misleading claim that they can “prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure serious diseases.”

The FDA have published the letter in full on their website.