In a recent study, mice that ate a diet with reduced levels of a particular amino acid responded better to cancer treatments. The findings are intriguing, but the authors call for caution. Meat and eggs contain particularly high levels of methionine. Doctors and other experts now understand the significant role that nutrition plays in health. In fact, it is possible to manage some conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, through diet alone. However, the role of nutrition in preventing or treating cancer is not so clear cut. Jason Locasale, the senior author of a recent study, explains: "Cancer is, in many ways, more difficult, because it's different diseases with multiple forms, and often defined at a molecular level, so we're just beginning to understand how diet and nutrition are influencing that." Their paper, published in the journal Nature , looks at the role of an amino acid called methionine in cancer treatment.

What is methionine? Methionine is necessary for our cells to function. Experts refer to it as an essential amino acid because our bodies cannot make it. People need to take it in through the food that they eat. Many foods contain methionine, but meat and eggs contain particularly high levels. This amino acid has intrigued researchers for many years. For instance, a study published in 1993 found that restricting methionine consumption extended the lifespan of rats. Later studies found a role for the amino acid in metabolic conditions. One of these studies showed that it could prevent diet induced obesity in an animal model. Some researchers have begun to examine its potential role in cancer treatment. Methionine piqued researchers’ interest because it plays an important role in a cellular mechanism that some chemotherapy drugs and radiation therapy target. Scientists know this pathway as one-carbon metabolism. Also, some earlier studies have hinted that restricting methionine in the diet might have an anticancer effect. The authors explain: “We, therefore, reasoned that methionine restriction could have broad anticancer properties by targeting a focused area of metabolism and that these anticancer effects would interact with the response to other therapies that also affect one-carbon metabolism.”