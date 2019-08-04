A wide-ranging review of 36 trials found that testosterone may have profound positive effects on sexual function and well-being in postmenopausal women. Share on Pinterest New research extols the benefits of testosterone for the sexual well-being of older women. This review, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology , included blinded randomized controlled trials of testosterone treatment that had lasted for at least 12 weeks. In total, the research team analyzed 46 reports of 36 trials that had collectively included 8,480 participants. The authors of the review found that the sexual health of postmenopausal women could greatly benefit from testosterone treatment.

Testosterone matters for women, too People usually think of testosterone as a hormone that only males benefit from, but it has its place and function in the female body. It helps women’s libido and orgasms, for example, and it has other functions that contribute to muscle strength, mood, metabolic function, and the ability to think, remember, and reason. Past research has also explored this topic, but the dosage and formulations are targeted toward men, and not much is known about testosterone’s safety profile or side effects in women. The trials examined in the current review took place between 1990 and 2018, and each compared testosterone treatment with either a placebo or an alternative hormone treatment, such as estrogen, progestogen, or both. The authors looked at how the treatments affected sexual function, as well as a number of other physical health markers, including cardiovascular, cognitive, and musculoskeletal health. In addition, they looked at how testosterone treatment impacted mood, breast density, lipid profiles, and excess hair growth.

Multiple benefits The authors noted that there were consistent benefits to the participants’ sexual function, which went beyond increasing the number of satisfactory sexual encounters. They also observed that participants had increased libido and heightened orgasms while taking the treatment, as well as improved self-image. In addition, the participants reported fewer sexual concerns and less sex-related distress. “The beneficial effects for postmenopausal women shown in our study extend beyond simply increasing the number of times a month they have sex,” says senior study author Prof. Susan Davis, of Monash University, in Melbourne, Australia. “Some women who have regular sexual encounters report dissatisfaction with their sexual function, so increasing their frequency of a positive sexual experience from never or occasionally to once or twice a month can improve self-image and reduce sexual concerns — and may improve overall well-being,” she explains On the other hand, the authors of the review found no benefits to cognition, bone density, muscle strength, or body composition. They likewise found no improvements to depression or psychological well-being.