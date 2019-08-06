The arch of the foot is an area along the bottom of the foot between the ball and the heel. Pain in the arch of the foot is a common problem, especially among athletes.

The arch is made up of three separate arches that form a triangle. Each arch is made up of bones, ligaments, and tendons.

There are many potential causes of pain in the arch of the foot. Keep reading for more information on these causes, as well as the possible treatments.

Causes



Aging, overuse, and weight gain may cause pain in the arch of the foot. Aging, overuse, and weight gain may cause pain in the arch of the foot.

The two most common causes of pain in the arch of the foot involve injury and structural issues.

Structural issues typically refer to high or low arches or other abnormalities in the foot and surrounding area.

In both cases, several factors can trigger or aggravate these issues, including:

aging

overuse

weight gain

physical stress

neurological conditions

Causes of pain in the arch of the foot include:

Overpronation

Overpronation refers to how a person's foot moves while walking, running, or jogging.

A person who overpronates strikes the ground with the outer portion of the heel first. As the person completes the step, the foot rolls too far onto the arch. The extra pressure causes the arch to flatten.

Long term, overpronation can damage the tendons, muscles, and ligaments. This damage can lead to pain in the arch, knee, hip, or back. It may also cause hammertoe and calluses.

A person who overpronates often benefits from extra support when walking. Support can include stability shoes and prescription arch supports.

Plantar fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is a degenerative condition of the plantar fascia and a common causes of heel pain. The plantar fascia is a ligament that connects the back of the foot to the front.

Common causes of plantar fasciitis include:

injury

overuse

inflammation

Anyone can get plantar fasciitis, but activities such as running can increase the risk.

If a person has plantar fasciitis, they often feel pain when waking up. The pain typically gets worse throughout the day with walking and standing. In addition to arch pain, a person may feel stiffness in the heel or ball of their foot.

People with plantar fasciitis may need to stop doing activities such as running to let the foot heal. They can also consider wearing support shoes or using inserts to help take pressure off the arch.

Cavus foot

Cavus foot is a structural abnormality that causes a high arch. Causes of cavus foot include:

If a person has cavus foot, they may feel pain when walking or standing. They may also have reduced stability, which can lead to ankle sprains and injuries.

A person may have other issues related to cavus foot, including:

claw toe

hammertoe

calluses

People with cavus foot can consider support shoes or inserts to help stabilize their feet and avoid pain and possible injury.

Posterior tibial tendon dysfunction

The posterior tibial tendon connects one of the calf muscles to the inner part of the foot. Posterior tibial tendon dysfunction (PTTD) occurs when this tendon is injured or inflamed. If the posterior tibial tendon cannot support the arch, a person may feel pain there as a result.

PTTD pain typically occurs in the inner part of the ankle and back of the calf. The pain usually occurs while running or walking briskly and goes away once a person stops.

An ankle brace or specially designed inserts can help correct PTTD.

Flat feet

Flat feet can occur in children or adults. In many cases, flat feet cause no issues, but they can also cause a person to experience pain in the arch, other areas of the foot, legs, ankles, and back.

A person may not realize they have flat feet until symptoms occur. A doctor may recommend using supportive shoes or inserts to help provide additional support for the arch.

Treatment



A doctor may recommend physical therapy if home treatment does not relieve pain. A doctor may recommend physical therapy if home treatment does not relieve pain.

In some cases, home treatments and stretching are not enough to relieve pain. If this is the case, a doctor or podiatrist may recommend one or more of the following:

physical therapy

night splints

braces

casts

surgery

cortisone injections

prescription pain relievers (prescription non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications)

prescription orthotics, support shoes, or inserts

Home remedies and stretches

While undergoing treatment, a person should still consider home remedies and stretches to help alleviate the pain. A person should not attempt these if a doctor advises them not to move the foot.

Some home remedies include:

Resting : Stop or significantly reduce doing any activity that aggravates the arch.

: Stop or significantly reduce doing any activity that aggravates the arch. Applying ice : Apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the arch and other tender areas to help reduce swelling.

: Apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the arch and other tender areas to help reduce swelling. Wearing socks : Avoid walking around in bare feet.

: Avoid walking around in bare feet. Using support : Consider using cushions, inserts, and support shoes.

: Consider using cushions, inserts, and support shoes. Splinting : Ask a doctor about splinting the foot at night to help keep it supported while sleeping.

: Ask a doctor about splinting the foot at night to help keep it supported while sleeping. Using medication: Try over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen.

In addition, there are a few different techniques a person can do to help alleviate pain and make the arch less prone to injury. These include:

Foot Stretch

To perform this stretch:

sit down

place the foot on the opposite thigh

hold the toes with one hand while pushing in and down on the heel with the other

gently push the toes towards the heel and hold for 3–5 minutes

Calf stretch

When a person stretches their calves, they can relieve pain and pressure on the arch of the foot. To perform a calf stretch:

stand facing the wall and place both hands shoulder width apart on the wall

take a step back with one foot

bend the front knee forward while keeping the back knee straight and the heel on the floor

hold the stretch for 20–30 seconds, repeat three times and then switch legs

Roller or ball foot massage

A person can use a small tennis ball or foam roller to perform a massaging stretch on the foot. This technique is easiest to do while sitting.

To use this technique, a person should:

take off their shoes and sit in a chair

place the ball or roller under the arch of the foot

roll it back and forth from the ball of the foot to the heel over the arch

About the arch of the foot

The arch is responsible for several functions in the foot. Some things the arch does include:

helps bear weight

helps stabilize movements

allows the foot to adapt to changes in the terrain as a person walks or runs

helps absorb shock

helps maintain balance

A person may feel an injury to the arch directly in the area. It is also possible to feel pain or discomfort in other areas, including the:

heel

ball of foot

top of foot

hips

legs

knees

back

ankles

In some cases, a person may feel the worst pain in the morning. However, most people will experience worse pain during activities, including standing, that directly involves the feet.

When to see a doctor



An X-ray may reveal any underlying causes of pain in a person's foot. An X-ray may reveal any underlying causes of pain in a person's foot.

For occasional pain, resting, ice, and stretching are usually sufficient. However, if the pain does not go away after a few days, is severe, or frequently comes back, a person should talk to a doctor.

A doctor may refer a person to an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in the feet and ankles or a podiatrist, who is a foot specialist. They can examine the person's foot, how they walk, and other factors to determine what the underlying issue is.

An examination may include:

looking for inflammation, tenderness, swelling, deformities,

checking balance, coordination, reflexes, sensation, and muscle tone

tests such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, or ultrasounds

Once a doctor determines the underlying cause of the pain, they will recommend treatments that specifically target the underlying cause and help alleviate pain.

Summary

Arch pain is a common problem, especially among athletes. In many cases, a person can stretch, rest, and ice the arch of their foot until the pain goes away.

Problems with the arch of the foot can also cause pain in different parts of the body, including the ankle, heel, legs, knee, and back. It is essential to treat the problem early to ensure that foot problems do not lead to back or knee injuries.

If the pain persists, gets worse, or is chronic, a person should talk to their doctor about additional treatment options.