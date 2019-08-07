Obesity has been, and still is, the subject of much stigmatization. A new, proof-of-concept study uses role-play to reveal the bias against people with obesity among medical students.

In all walks of life, people with obesity tend to face subconscious stigmatization and prejudice.

Many people with obesity have experienced this in their day-to-day experience, but scientific studies also back this phenomenon up.

For instance, gaze behavior studies showed that some people “stare” at the waistlines of people with obesity, thus paying less attention to their face and “de-individualizing” them.

Another study found that even experienced human resource professionals can sometimes discriminate against people with obesity — particularly women.

Healthcare professionals are no strangers to bias and prejudice against people with obesity, either. Research has found that doctors tend to be less respectful toward those with obesity, communicate less positively with them, and spend less time educating them about their health.

Instead, albeit mistakenly, physicians often “blame” obesity for the person’s symptoms, and they fail to explore other avenues for treatment besides weight loss.

So, what are some of the things we can do to eliminate the stigma around obesity?

Researchers led by Anne Herrmann-Werner, from the Department of Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy at the University Hospital Tuebingen in Germany, wanted to see if using an “obesity simulation suit” and conducting a role-playing experiment would help uncover and correct anti-obesity bias among medical students.

Herrmann-Werner and colleagues published the results of their proof-of-concept study in the journal BMJ Open.