An international research team has designed a wireless, smartphone-controlled device that is able to deliver drugs straight into the brain. It can also stimulate brain cells using light. So far, the scientists have tested this device in mice.

Share on Pinterest The new device may help scientists deliver drugs straight into the brain.

In a new effort — the results of which they have reported in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering — researchers from the United States and the Republic of Korea have come together to devise a new brain implant able to both stimulate brain cells and to deliver drugs straight to the brain.

The novel device, which the researchers call “wireless optofluidic brain probes,” is easily controllable using smartphone technology.

“The wireless neural device enables chronic chemical and optical neuromodulation that has never been achieved before,” says lead study author Raza Qazi.

Qazi is affiliated with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, the Republic of Korea, as well as with the University of Colorado Boulder.

The team has developed the new tool in the hopes that doctors may one day be able to use it to find out more about the possible causes of various conditions that affect the brain. These include Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, addiction, and clinical depression.

For the time being, however, the researchers have been testing and perfecting their device in mice.