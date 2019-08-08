What triggers migraine headaches? Scientists studying caffeine consumption estimate that drinking three or more caffeinated beverages increases the odds of experiencing a migraine headache on the same day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , headache disorders are some of the most common to affect the nervous system.

Migraine is a form of primary headache disorder.

The term “primary” refers to the fact that the underlying causes are unclear.

In the United States, 12% of the population (39 million people) experience migraine. This includes adults and children.

The majority of migraineurs say that they are aware of at least one trigger that can bring on their symptoms. Triggers include weather patterns, sleep, stress, hormones, drugs, exercise, and diet.

When it comes to caffeine, the amount a person drinks may be the central factor in whether or not it is a trigger. According to the American Migraine Foundation, some people find it helpful to use a small amount of caffeine to stop some of their migraine headaches. Others may have more frequent migraine headaches with regular caffeine consumption.

Although there is anecdotal evidence of caffeine’s potential Jekyll-and-Hyde nature, clinical data from migraineurs is rare.

A new study paper, which now appears in The American Journal of Medicine, sheds some light on this conundrum.

Elizabeth Mostofsky, from the Department of Epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, is the first author of the study.

Together with her collaborators, Mostofsky set out to investigate if caffeine consumption is linked to the onset of migraine on the same day in people living with the condition.