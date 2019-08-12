A blood test can identify the protein that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s nearly 20 years before symptoms appear, a new study shows.

The study found that the blood test was even more sensitive at detecting the buildup of beta-amyloid proteins in the brain than the current gold standard, which is a PET brain scan.

Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine (WUSTL) in St. Louis, MO, conducted the study, which appears in the journal Neurology.

First author Dr. Suzanne Schindler, an assistant professor of neurology, led the researchers, who first developed a version of this test a couple of years ago.

The test uses mass spectrometry on blood samples to detect the presence of two forms of the beta-amyloid protein: beta-amyloid 42 and beta-amyloid 40. When beta-amyloid deposits in the brain start to build up, the ratio between the two forms of the protein goes down. The blood test can detect this change.

The study involved 158 adults who were at least 50 years old, and all but 10 had normal cognitive function. For the study, each person had a blood test and underwent a PET brain scan. The team classified each test as either amyloid positive or amyloid negative, and 88% of the time, the results agreed with each other.

The study authors wanted to see if they could refine these results, however, and improve the blood test’s accuracy.

They looked at major Alzheimer’s risk factors, including age, a specific genetic variant, and biological sex. While the latter did not affect the accuracy of the results, the other two factors significantly improved it.

When the team took age and the genetic variant into account alongside the blood test results, accuracy climbed to 94%.