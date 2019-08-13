How long Viagra lasts

Viagra is a drug that helps treat erectile dysfunction. It improves blood flow to the penis, and its effects can last for up to 4 hours.

Erectile dysfunction is a common condition that can affect males of any age. Males with this condition are unable to reach or maintain an erection to engage in sexual activity.

A lack of blood flow is one cause of erectile dysfunction. Viagra can help stimulate blood flow to the penis and help people with the condition maintain an erection.

This article discusses how long Viagra lasts, what it is for, and alternative methods of treating erectile dysfunction.

How long does Viagra last?

Viagra treats erectile dysfunction by improving blood flow to the penis.

When a person takes it orally, the body rapidly absorbs Viagra.

The concentration of Viagra in the blood peaks around 30–120 minutes after taking the drug — usually around the 60 minute mark.

It is possible to start feeling the effects of Viagra at any time during this window.

Viagra tablets typically come in 25, 50, or 100 milligram (mg) doses. One older study shows that the risk of side effects does not increase when going from 50 to 100 mg doses of Viagra. However, taking a higher dose will increase the effectiveness.

The effects of Viagra vary for each individual. The effects of taking 100 mg of Viagra can last for up to 4 hours after taking the drug. However, the strength of these effects is weaker at 4 hours than 2 hours after taking Viagra.

As the concentration of Viagra in the blood typically peaks 60 minutes after taking the drug, the effects are strongest around this time. Therefore, it is best to take Viagra around 1 hour before any sexual activity.

It is possible to take Viagra with or without eating. However, eating a high fat meal before taking Viagra can delay absorption, meaning that the drug may take longer to work.

What is Viagra for?

Viagra helps with erectile dysfunction by making it easier for a male to get and maintain an erection. Erectile dysfunction is a common condition that affects an estimated 30 million males in the United States.

People with erectile dysfunction find it difficult reach or maintain an erection, even during sexual arousal. The condition can have a variety of causes, but it usually relates to poor blood flow to the penis.

During arousal, the arteries leading to the penis expand, allowing more blood to flow through it. The veins leading blood away from the penis also become narrower. The greater blood flow in and restricted blood flow out of the penis cause it to harden, leading to erection.

In erectile dysfunction, however, blood flow to the penis can be too low and disrupt the ability to get or maintain an erection. Drugs such as Viagra relax smooth muscles and increase blood flow to the penis, making it easier to get or keep an erection.

Viagra can only work during sexual arousal. If a person is not in a state of arousal, Viagra will not be able to cause an erection.

Alternatives to Viagra

There are many other ways to treat erectile dysfunction.

Viagra is a phosphodiesterase (PDE) 5 inhibitor. There are several other PDE 5 inhibitors that are also helpful for treating erectile dysfunction, such as Stendra.

Several other drugs have a similar effect to Viagra, such as Cialis or Levitra.

It can also help to make changes to areas of lifestyle that could be contributing to erectile dysfunction. These changes include:

  • becoming more physically active
  • giving up smoking
  • losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight
  • reducing alcohol consumption
  • changing medications that can cause erectile dysfunction

In some cases, erectile dysfunction does not have a physical cause. For example, it may occur as a result of stress or an underlying mental health condition, such as depression. If the cause is psychological, psychotherapy or counseling can help treat it.

There are also a large variety of complementary and herbal medicines that claim to treat erectile dysfunction, such as herbal supplements. However, there is currently no reliable evidence to suggest that any of these approaches are effective for treating the condition.

There are also safety concerns surrounding herbal remedies and supplements. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not approve their use for this purpose.

When to see a doctor

senior man sitting in doctor s office while gp looks at notes
If a person experiences consistent erectile dysfunction, they should speak to their doctor.

It is important to see a doctor following consistent signs of erectile dysfunction.

A doctor can provide guidance on the best course of action and how to reduce the risk of any adverse side effects with treatment.

Erectile dysfunction is a sensitive issue, and it can be difficult to seek professional help. The condition can have a significant impact on well-being. However, a wide variety of effective methods for treating the condition are available.

Summary

Viagra is a useful form of treatment for erectile dysfunction.

It is best to take the drug around 60 minutes before sexual activity, and its effects can last up to 4 hours. Viagra cannot cause an erection if there is a lack of sexual arousal.

There are several other methods for dealing with erectile dysfunction, including taking other medications, making lifestyle changes, and seeking therapy or counseling.

It is important to seek help from a healthcare professional rather than trying to treat the condition alone.

