New research compares intensive blood pressure control with standard blood pressure management and finds that the former correlates with a lower chance of developing white matter lesions later in life.

Numerous large, cohort studies have linked midlife hypertension to mild cognitive impairment and dementia later on.

Some of these studies found a higher risk of lesions in the brain’s white matter in older age among people with high blood pressure in their 50s.

The white matter of the brain consists of bundles of axons, which are the thin elongations of neurons. White matter is “white” due to myelin — the protective substance that covers the axons. Unlike gray matter, white matter continues to evolve in our adulthood and midlife.

Previous studies have tied abnormalities in the brain’s myelin, such as the thinning of this layer, with a range of neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

White matter lesions, which appear on an MRI scanner, reflect such myelin disruptions. White matter lesions can also indicate high water content, higher glial cell sensitivity to injury, porous brain blood vessels, or ministrokes.

New research explores the connection between midlife hypertension and white matter lesions, which may lead to cognitive impairment later in life.

Specifically, a team of researchers asked themselves if intensive blood pressure treatment correlates with a limited “progression of small vessel ischemic disease, as reflected by cerebral white matter lesion volume.”

Dr. Nick Bryan, Ph.D., from the Department of Diagnostic Medicine at the University of Texas at Austin, is the corresponding author of the new paper.

Dr. Bryan and team examined the brain scans of 449 participants and found that intensive control of blood pressure in their 50s did, indeed, corresponded with a lower likelihood of white matter lesions later on.