New research has found a correlation between taking osteoporosis drugs and a lower risk of premature mortality. However, many people ignore their doctor’s advice when it comes to taking medication for bone health, the investigators note.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found an association between taking drugs for osteoporosis and a significantly lower death risk.

Osteoporosis is an age related condition that renders bone frailer and more prone to fractures. While this condition is more common in women, it also affects many men too.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), osteoporosis of the femur neck or lumbar spine — the most widespread forms of osteoporosis — affect 24.5% of women and 5.1% of men who are 65 years of age or over in the United States.

Following an initial fracture related to osteoporosis, doctors will usually recommend drugs to support bone health. Some of the osteoporosis drugs that doctors most commonly prescribe are nitrogen bisphosphonates and etidronate, a nonnitrogen bisphosphonate.

New investigations from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Darlinghurst, Australia, have now revealed that the use of some of these drugs — which leads to lower bone loss rates — correlates with a significantly lower mortality risk.

However, according to the study authors, many people whose doctors have prescribed osteoporosis drugs after an initial fragility fracture do not follow that prescription.

“It’s a common misconception that osteoporosis affects only women, and many people choose to not take recommended treatments,” notes study co-author Prof. Jacqueline Center.

“But osteoporotic fractures are not benign,” she warns. “Osteoporosis medication not only decreases the risk of further fractures — but it appears that this same medication also decreases mortality rates over the subsequent 15 years.”

Prof. Center and colleagues report these findings in two study papers, one that they published in Osteoporosis International in April this year, and one featuring in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research this month.