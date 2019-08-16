In today’s world, it seems pretty much everyone uses smartphones and tablets on a daily basis. But our brains may not thank us for it, according to new research showing that overuse of electronic devices correlates with a poorer understanding of complex, scientific texts.

Electronic devices have become an integral part of people’s lives in the 21st century. We now reach for our smartphones to check our emails, read the latest news, and post updates about our lives on social media.

While this means that we can have all the information we want at our fingertips, constantly “training” our brains to process information in the ways that electronic devices dictate may have unintended consequences for our ability to follow and process complex ideas.

This, at least, is what scientists affiliated with Pennsylvania State University suggest in a study they recently published in Scientific Reports .

In their paper, the scientists explain that expository texts, such as scientific articles, have a particularly complex knowledge structure.

This means that they use cross related information that readers find in different parts of the text. To understand such a text, a reader must be able to identify the information they find in these various sections of text and then establish the connection between the ideas.

Yet in the study, the investigators found that individuals who reported constantly using electronic devices had a poorer comprehension of scientific texts than people who used their smart devices more sparingly.

“[I]f people use electronic devices excessively on a daily basis, that could possibly impair their ability to acquire hierarchical order — or structure — of scientific concepts,” explains study co-author Ping Li.