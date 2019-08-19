What to know about the IUD for endometriosis

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 19 Aug 2019
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic disorder that occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows in areas where it does not belong, such as on the fallopian tubes and ovaries. This tissue can cause local inflammation, pain, and scarring. While there is no cure, an intrauterine device, or IUD, can help people manage their symptoms.

According to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, there are about 200 million reported cases of endometriosis worldwide, and an estimated 1 in 10 women in the United States have the condition.

Some common symptoms of endometriosis include:

Although doctors do not know the exact cause of endometriosis, the condition has links with the hormones progesterone and estrogen.

Therefore, one treatment option for endometriosis involves hormone therapy, which comes in the form of pills, patches, implants, injections, or the placement of a hormonal IUD.

In this article, learn more about the IUD for endometriosis and how it works.

Is an IUD a good endometriosis treatment?

a doctor Sharing results with an elderly patient
A doctor may recommend an IUD that releases progestin to treat endometriosis.

An IUD is a type of birth control. It is a small, T-shaped device that a doctor or nurse inserts into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. There are two types of IUDs: the copper IUD and the hormonal IUD.

A copper IUD uses a copper coil to prevent sperm from fertilizing an egg. Doctors do not recommend a copper IUD for endometriosis relief as it has no hormonal effects.

However, an IUD that releases progestin, a form of progesterone, is an effective treatment option for some people. Available brands include Mirena and Skyla.

The hormonal IUD often reduces both the size of the lesions and a person's menstrual flow. In fact, approximately one-third of people stop having their period after a year of using the IUD.

It is important to note that while an IUD may provide pain relief for some people with endometriosis, it cannot help treat endometriosis-related infertility because it is a form of birth control.

Also, doctors typically do not consider the Mirena IUD as a first-line treatment because it does not consistently suppress ovulation as the combined birth control pill does.

How does it work?

An IUD is a type of birth control that a healthcare professional places directly into the uterus through the cervical canal.

The IUD releases progestin, a hormone that can reduce the severity of periods or completely stop them. As a result, it often lessens the pain that can come with endometriosis and painful periods.

When a person takes estrogen and progesterone in the form of birth control, this suppresses ovulation. It may also slow the growth of endometrial tissue and prevent new tissue from forming.

Due to these hormonal effects, an IUD may:

Can endometriosis make you tired all the time?
Can endometriosis make you tired all the time?
There is a lack of research on the link between endometriosis and fatigue, but this chronic condition can make a person feel tired all the time for several reasons. Learn more here.
Read now

Benefits

There are several potential benefits to using an IUD.

IUDs are a long lasting, effective form of contraception that can last for several years. Some people consider an IUD to be an easier option than having to remember to take pills or use other forms of contraception.

Also, within a year of use, many people no longer experience a monthly period. For those with endometriosis, this can reduce menstruation-related pain and heavy bleeding.

Side effects

woman holding the side of her temple in pain because of a basilar migraine<!--mce:protected %0A-->
Hormonal IUDs can cause headaches, nausea, and mood swings, among other side effects.

Hormonal IUDs have some associated side effects. For some people, these side effects are mild and go away within the first few months.

For others, the side effects may be severe and affect their quality of life. Anyone who experiences intolerable side effects should speak to a doctor about different endometriosis treatments.

Some common side effects of a hormonal IUD include:

Although it is very rare, there is some risk that the IUD may puncture the uterus or fall out.

In the unlikely event that a woman with an IUD gets pregnant, it may damage the fetus, implant in the placenta, or possibly cause the loss of the pregnancy or an ectopic pregnancy.

Insertion

The insertion of an IUD is a quick outpatient procedure. A doctor or nurse will insert a speculum into the vagina, then use a tool to insert the IUD through the cervix and into the uterus. In most cases, the procedure takes about 5 minutes.

The procedure can be painful, both during and following insertion. The pain typically does not last long and feels like a sharp twinge or menstrual cramp.

Some people choose to take pain relievers before the procedure. A doctor can also offer advice on how to manage any pain.

Learn more about what to expect and how to prepare for IUD insertion in this article.

Safety during pregnancy and breastfeeding

IUDs are a very effective form of birth control, preventing pregnancy in more than 99% of cases. However, it is still possible to get pregnant as no contraceptive method is 100% effective.

Anyone with an IUD who thinks that they may be pregnant should take a home pregnancy test and see a doctor to confirm the results.

In some cases, a doctor may recommend the removal of the IUD, which presents a risk to the developing fetus. It may injure the fetus or imbed in the placenta. It may also cause premature birth.

People can safely breastfeed with an IUD in place. Some people opt to undergo IUD insertion before leaving the hospital after childbirth.

People with endometriosis might want a doctor or nurse to replace the IUD as soon as possible after delivery if it was an effective treatment before their pregnancy.

Other treatment options

woman holding tablets and glass of water
NSAIDs may help ease pain associated with endometriosis.

In addition to an IUD, people with endometriosis have other treatment options to help alleviate pain and other symptoms.

Some potential options include:

  • nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or aspirin
  • prescription-strength pain relievers
  • other hormone therapies, such as birth control pills, nasal sprays, or injections
  • surgery to remove the lesions
  • surgery to sever the nerves

Summary

Endometriosis is a condition that can cause heavy bleeding and pain — especially during menstruation — as well as several other symptoms.

There is no cure for endometriosis, but hormonal IUDs can offer some relief from symptoms. Anyone with an IUD will also be using an effective form of birth control.

For people who experience bothersome side effects from hormonal medication or wish to get pregnant, other treatment options are available.

Related coverage

Treating endometriosis symptoms at home Endometriosis is a common condition among women. During menstrual periods it can cause severe pain, cramping, and heavy bleeding. While there is currently no cure, several home remedies have been shown to alleviate symptoms. Here, learn more about home remedies, causes of endometriosis, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Which is the best IUD for me? The best IUD for each person depends on many factors. People can choose between hormonal IUDs, which include Mirena and Kyleena, and nonhormonal IUDs, such as ParaGard. In this article, we take a look at the benefits and risks of different types of IUD. Read now
How to prevent endometriosis pain during sex Painful sex, or dyspareunia, is a common symptom of endometriosis. We explore ways to make sex more comfortable, including positions, toys, times, and alternatives to intercourse. Why does endometriosis cause pain during sex, and how can the subject be approached with a partner? Find answers and learn more here. Read now
What are the side effects of an IUD? An intrauterine device, or IUD, is a small device that doctors place inside the uterus as a form of birth control. Many people experience IUD side effects, especially in the first few weeks to months following insertion. Side effects may include bleeding, cramps, and tender breasts. Learn more in this article. Read now
What should you eat if you have endometriosis? The relationship between a person’s diet and symptoms of endometriosis are still being investigated. However, including more fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 in the diet may help prevent endometriosis or worsening symptoms. A person should avoid caffeine and alcohol. Learn more about which foods to eat and avoid here. Read now
Endometriosis
Birth Control / Contraception Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 19 August 2019.

    Visit our Endometriosis category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Endometriosis.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What to know about the IUD for endometriosis." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Aug. 2019. Web.
    20 Aug. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326092.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, August 19). "What to know about the IUD for endometriosis." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Endometriosis

Scroll to top