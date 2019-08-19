Scientists have designed an innovative, wearable tech device that tracks movement, heart rate, and breathing without using any wires, batteries, or circuits. The device sticks to human skin like a Band-Aid.

Share on Pinterest The device sticks to skin and uses an antenna made of metallic ink.

The human skin is a fascinating organ. In fact, it is the largest and heaviest organ of the human body, extending to about 20 square feet, on average.

The skin’s main function is protective; it creates a barrier between our insides and the external world. However, skin does a lot more than protect us.

The various layers of skin create new cells, give the skin its color, and store fat. The skin also helps control body temperature and water loss, and it contains nerve endings that help us detect pressure, vibration, touch, and pain.

Our skin can give much away about our internal states, as outward signs of physiological changes can provide a window into our physical and emotional conditions. Researchers use the galvanic skin response, for example, to gain insights into a person’s levels of arousal, “stress, excitement, engagement, frustration, and anger.”

Now, scientists have developed a way to harness these skin signals with a device that does not require batteries, wires, or chips.

Zhenan Bao, a professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University, in California, and her team have designed a patch that sticks to skin like a Band-Aid and measures how a person’s skin stretches and contracts.

The device then sends these readings wirelessly to a receiver attached to the person’s clothes.

Based on these readings, the researchers were able to monitor a person’s breathing and heart rate, as well as their arm and leg movements.