New research looks into the chronic illnesses that people living with HIV are at most risk of developing.

Share on Pinterest New research examines what other illnesses HIV may lead to.

In the United States, over 1 million people are currently living with an HIV infection. Worldwide, 1.8 million people have HIV.

Overall, the incidence of HIV infections has declined over the past few decades. The mortality rate from an acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related illness fell by nearly 80% since the year 2002, according to some estimates.

Despite these trends, HIV remains a global health priority. Worldwide, the leading cause of death among people with HIV is tuberculosis.

However, in countries such as the U.S. where tuberculosis is uncommon, people with HIV die from other conditions that are not related to the immunodeficiency virus. Conditions include diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, and cardiovascular conditions.

New research set out to examine more closely the specific conditions that people with HIV are at risk of developing.

Lee Smith, a reader in Physical Activity and Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University in London, United Kingdom, is the senior author of the new review.

The findings appear in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.