New research dispels the prevalent notion that glucose drives inflammation in obesity-related type 2 diabetes. The findings may explain why so many treatments to prevent complications in type 2 diabetes have failed.

Researchers used cell culture experiments to reveal that defects in the cells' mitochondria, along with exposure to certain types of fats, drive inflammation in type 2 diabetes.

Chronic inflammation is the root cause of many of diabetes‘ complications, including cardiovascular and kidney disease.

Until now, the scientific consensus has been that glucose drives inflammation in type 2 diabetes.

But new research counters this popular notion and points instead to high levels of lipids and defects in mitochondria — the tiny energy-reducing organelles inside cells.

Barbara Nikolajczyk from the Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Kentucky Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center in Lexington is the lead author of the new study.

Nikolajczyk and her team started from the hypothesis that immune cells from people with type 2 diabetes would produce energy by breaking down glucose through the process of glycolysis.

Glycolysis is a series of reactions that turn glucose into energy. Other types of inflammation also rely on this process.

However, the results of the new research — appearing in the journal Cell Metabolism — disproved the scientists’ premise.