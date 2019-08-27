Why are we sometimes more prone to taking risks than at other times? Researchers are looking for an answer in resting brain activity fluctuations.

To some extent, risk taking is a part of our daily lives. On a daily basis, we make decisions that require us to weigh up possible outcomes.

However, although we may prefer to play it safe on some occasions, on others, we may feel brave enough to take a gamble.

Why do these changes in risk taking behaviors occur? That is what researchers from University College London in the United Kingdom recently tried to find out.

“Experts have long struggled to explain why people are so erratic, making one decision one day and the opposite decision another day. We know that the brain is constantly active, even when we aren’t doing anything, so we wondered if this background activity affects our decision making,” explains co-lead study author Tobias Hauser, Ph.D.

In their study, Hauser and team wondered if natural fluctuations in brain activity when the brain is in a state of rest may have something to do with our risk taking inclinations.

Their findings — which now appear in the journal PNAS — indicate that this may be the case, with lower resting brain activity being associated with fluctuating dopamine levels and a higher chance of taking risks.

“It appears that our inconsistent behavior is partly explained by what our brain is doing when we are doing nothing,” says Hauser.