Letter from the Editor: Collaborate and celebrate

As I write this month's letter, the word "collaboration" is at the forefront of my mind. It's one of Medical News Today's most cherished values, and it's one that we have integrated into our culture.



Over the past 3 years, the MNT editorial team has quadrupled in size.

We've grown from a team of six working in a small office in a little seaside town in the south of England, to a team of 24 working in a large office in one of the biggest seaside cities (still in the south of England).

Accuracy and transparency have always been our guiding stars when it comes to creating authoritative and trustworthy health content.

By adding even more talent to our editorial team, we have been able to drive our content forward and help more people make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

I am so proud to lead an innately curious team dedicated to researching and reporting on the latest medical studies and providing you, our readers, with reliable health information.

Alongside our editorial team, our audience has grown significantly. More than 70 million of you visit our site every month.

What is more, we were delighted to receive the news this month that MNT is now the third biggest health information website in the United States!

Without collaboration, however, we wouldn't be celebrating this amazing achievement.

No less than five teams — writers, editors, medical reviewers, copy editors, and our production team — create every piece of MNT's clinical content. We all work together to ensure that we deliver the best possible health information.

Every day, each member of the editorial team joins forces to come up with improved processes and content ideas. We work with you, taking on board your valuable feedback via email and on our social platforms.

As American author and educator Helen Keller once said:

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

So, which of our collaborative efforts caught your eye this month? You were interested to learn what happens if you do pushups every day, as well as whether receding gums can grow back.

Our article on 8 natural supplements to help fight inflammation was popular, as were our reports on what to know about the effects of metformin and earwax colors and what they mean.

Within our news content, you were intrigued by our coverage of a study suggesting that overtreatment for diabetes could pose health dangers, and our article on research linking a plant-based diet to a lower risk of cardiovascular death piqued your curiosity.

Our report on a warning from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that a bleach-based product that makers advertise as a cure-all may have "life-threatening side effects" also caught your attention.

My top pick for this month is a feature our research editor penned, which investigates whether 5G technology is bad for human health. If you're an avid user of mobile technology, I'm sure you'll find this an interesting read.

Do you have any health topics you'd like the MNT team to investigate? Get in touch! We'd love to hear from you and continue the collaboration.

You can also contact us on Facebook and stay up to date with the latest medical news by following us on Twitter.

I'll be back next month with more on what you've been reading.

In the meantime, have a happy and healthful September!





Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor