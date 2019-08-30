Researchers used a modified CRISPR gene editing technique to target the fat cells of obese, diabetic mice. After 6 weeks, the animals had lost weight, and markers of type 2 diabetes had improved.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight, over 650 million of whom had obesity.

Being overweight or having obesity increases a person’s risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, some types of cancer, and musculoskeletal problems, particularly osteoarthritis.

Weight management programs, which may involve nutrition education in combination with regular physical exercise, are one technique that people who are overweight or have obesity can use to help them work toward reaching a healthy body weight.

Prescription weight loss medications can also be part of a person’s weight management plan, but these drugs come with a considerable risk of side effects.

In a 2016 article in the American Journal of Medicine, a team of doctors from Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, reviewed the FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs available in the United States. Among the side effects were dizziness, nausea, constipation, insomnia, dry mouth, and vomiting.

“Anti-obesity drugs under development have been directed toward restriction of caloric intake by acting on the gastrointestinal tract or the central nervous system. However, most of these drugs have shown little efficacy accompanied by severe side effects,” explain the authors of a new study that features in Genome Research this week.

The corresponding author is Yong-Hee Kim, a professor in the Department of Bioengineering at Hanyang University in Seoul, South Korea.

Kim’s latest study focuses on avoiding the side effects associated with anti-obesity drugs and improving weight loss by exploiting how cells use their genetic code.