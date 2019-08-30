4 natural ways to increase glutathione

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 29 Aug 2019
By Jamie Eske
Reviewed by
Glutathione is an antioxidant that occurs naturally in the cells of the body. It is also present in some foods. Recently, glutathione has been gaining popularity due to its alleged health benefits.

As an antioxidant, glutathione helps neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress that can damage the body's cells.

Unlike most antioxidants, which come from plant sources, the human body naturally produces glutathione in the liver.

However, glutathione levels naturally decrease with age. In fact, researchers have found links between low glutathione levels and some age-related conditions, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.

In this article, we provide four tips that may help people increase their glutathione levels. It is important to remember that the majority of the current evidence is from animal studies or preliminary clinical trials and that to date, there is little information available on the side effects.

1. Eat sulfur rich foods

a skillet of mushrooms which are a good way to increase glutathione
Mushrooms are one of the foods richest in sulfur amino acids.

Eating sulfur rich foods may increase glutathione levels in the body.

Sulfur occurs in several amino acids, two of which — methionine and cysteine — are precursors for glutathione and therefore contribute to its synthesis.

According to a 2017 study, mushrooms are among the most significant dietary sources of glutathione and ergothioneine, the latter of which is a sulfur amino acid. However, levels of these compounds can vary widely depending on the species of mushroom.

Other sulfur rich foods include:

  • meat, eggs, and fish
  • grains, including rice, bread, and pasta
  • vegetables, such as onion, garlic, broccoli, kale, and cabbage

According to a 2013 pilot study, one 250-gram portion of steamed broccoli increased the activity of the enzyme glutathione S‐transferase, suggesting increased plasma levels of glutathione, and improved oxidative stress resistance in 10 healthy adult males who smoked.

However, few large scale clinical trials have assessed the efficacy of dietary sulfur amino acids in reducing oxidative stress. Therefore, more research is necessary to validate findings from preliminary and small scale studies.

2. Consume more dairy

Dairy products contain the protein beta-casein, which has the potential to increase glutathione levels in the body.

In a small 2015 study, researchers found associations between higher dairy consumption and higher glutathione concentrations in the brains of older adults.

However, increases in glutathione seem to vary depending on the type of beta-casein. Dairy milk can contain different variations of the beta-casein protein, called A1 and A2. These variations seem to affect glutathione concentrations differently.

According to one 2016 study, people who drank dairy milk containing only A2 beta-casein showed higher increases in plasma glutathione concentrations than those who consumed milk containing both A1 and A2 beta-casein.

How does oxidative stress affect the body?
How does oxidative stress affect the body?
In this article, learn more about how oxidative stress affects the body.
Read now

3. Consume more whey protein

Whey is another protein that is present in dairy products. It also contains large quantities of cysteine. In a 2012 study, researchers found that whey protein alleviated oxidative stress in human colon cancer cells, which they believed was possible because the protein increased glutathione levels.

Findings from an earlier study suggest that whey protein can decrease oxidative stress in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis by increasing glutathione levels. However, it appears that whey protein supplementation did not improve lung function.

4. Get more exercise

exercise for asthma running
Regular exercise may reduce a person's oxidative stress.

Doctors and other healthcare professionals highly recommend regular physical activity because it supports both mental and physical well-being.

Research has also suggested that exercise can reduce oxidative stress by increasing glutathione levels. In a 2014 study, researchers observed that older adults who had participated in regular physical activity throughout their lives had higher levels of glutathione.

They also noted that exercise increased glutathione concentrations among adults who led a sedentary lifestyle. However, the researchers only observed this increase in younger adults.

These findings suggest that leading a physically active life can lead to long term health benefits.

Possible benefits of glutathione

Glutathione plays several vital roles in supporting overall health. Among other things, it can:

  • neutralize free radicals
  • regenerate vitamins C and E
  • remove mercury from the brain
  • regulate cell growth and death
  • maintain mitochondrial DNA
  • activate antioxidant enzymes

Due to its role in preventing cellular damage, many people believe that glutathione can offer numerous health benefits. For example, it may:

  • reduce inflammation and oxidative damage
  • promote cardiovascular health
  • slow cancer progression
  • slow aging processes
  • improve immune function
  • prevent neurodegenerative conditions
  • minimize cell damage from liver disease
  • improve insulin resistance

Although there is a need for more research, glutathione may also have condition specific benefits:

Parkinson's disease

In a 2017 study, researchers examined the effects of glutathione supplements in people with Parkinson's disease.

Although the people who took glutathione supplements experienced improvements in their symptoms, the results did not differ significantly from those of the people who took placebo supplements.

Hypertension

At the start of a 2007 study, people with untreated hypertension had low glutathione levels. The same people experienced decreases in oxidative stress and increases in glutathione levels after taking antihypertensive medication for 3 months.

Oxidative stress

In a 2015 clinical trial involving 54 healthy adult participants, daily glutathione supplementation increased glutathione levels by an average of 30–35% in plasma and red and white blood cells and reduced oxidative stress.

However, these increases were time dependent, and the levels returned to normal after about 1 month.

Possible side effects of glutathione

Few studies have focused specifically on glutathione, so there is limited information regarding its side effects.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a statement to warn against using glutathione powder that Letco Medical had distributed.

They issued this warning after receiving several reports of people experiencing adverse side effects after receiving an injectable drug containing the glutathione powder in question.

According to the FDA, the glutathione powder may have contained high quantities of endotoxins. These are substances that can cause adverse health effects, such as:

Things to consider

an older lady drinking a glass of milk
Research suggests that a glutathione rich diet may not produce any clinically significant results.

Glutathione is a vital antioxidant that supports various elements of human health. Preliminary studies have suggested that low glutathione levels may contribute to different disease states. Currently, however, its exact roles in disease development and prevention remain unclear.

Researchers have questioned the effectiveness of glutathione supplementation due to its low bioavailability. The less bioavailable something is, the harder it is for the body to use.

The human digestive system quickly breaks down water soluble compounds such as glutathione, so eating glutathione rich foods or taking oral glutathione supplements may not produce any clinically significant results.

Summary

Glutathione is a naturally occurring antioxidant. The human liver can produce it, and it is also present in several foods.

Glutathione levels naturally decrease with age. However, poor diet and sedentarism can also reduce glutathione levels.

People can naturally increase their glutathione levels by making dietary and lifestyle-related changes.

Researchers have found some evidence to suggest that glutathione supplementation could benefit some people, but it may cause adverse side effects.

Related coverage

Garlic: Proven benefits People have used garlic as a food and medicine for more than 5,000 years. This article looks at research into the health benefits of garlic and the various human conditions that are thought to be helped by the compounds found in garlic. These illnesses include lung, brain, and prostate cancers, and heart conditions. Read now
What are the benefits of glutathione? Glutathione is an antioxidant that helps make proteins in the body and may have a variety of other health benefits. Learn more about the effects of glutathione here. Read now
How can antioxidants benefit our health? Antioxidants are mostly found in plant foods. They are natural molecules that help neutralize harmful free radicals in our bodies. Free radicals are potentially harmful substances that result from metabolism and the environment. They may lead to oxidative stress, which contributes to heart disease and other conditions. Read now
What are the benefits and risks of whey protein? What is whey protein? Can it help a person to build muscle, lower cholesterol, or burn fat? Researchers continue to discover potentially therapeutic properties of whey protein. We discuss the types and the full range of possible benefits. We also examine risks and side effects. Find out more about whey protein here. Read now
A guide to antioxidant foods Antioxidants are in many healthful foods. Experts believe that they help the body fight harmful free radicals that can lead to various health conditions. Find out which 13 foods to eat to get plenty of antioxidants here. Read now
Nutrition / Diet
Hypertension

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 29 August 2019.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Eske, Jamie. "4 natural ways to increase glutathione." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 Aug. 2019. Web.
    30 Aug. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326196.php>

    APA
    Eske, J. (2019, August 30). "4 natural ways to increase glutathione." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top