A small study has recently made two breakthrough discoveries. First, that the bacteria present in coronary (heart) plaques are pro-inflammatory, and second, that some people with heart disease harbor different sets of gut bacteria that may contribute to their risk of a heart attack.

Share on Pinterest Some researchers believe that gut bacteria may hold clues about who is more at risk of experiencing a heart attack.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 735,000 individuals in the United States experience a heart attack each year.

Heart attacks can occur when a person has developed heart disease. A key feature of heart disease is the buildup of plaque in the arteries. Plaque is made up of fat, calcium, and other substances.

However, some people are more predisposed to heart attacks than others, even within a cohort whose members all have heart disease. So, researchers have been trying to understand why this happens.

Last week, Eugenia Pisano from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, Italy, and her colleagues presented their findings on this topic at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. This year, the congress took place in Paris, France.

In a small study, Pisano and team investigated how bacteria might influence the stability of coronary plaques. Coronary plaques form in the heart’s arteries, and when they become unstable, a heart attack can follow.