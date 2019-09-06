Chest burning can be frightening, especially for people concerned about heart health or having a heart attack. However, there are many potential causes of chest pain. There are also many treatment options available.

Many causes of a burning feeling in the chest are not harmful. In fact, just 15–25% of people who visit the emergency room with chest pain have an acute heart problem.

In this article, learn more about what causes a burning chest. We also cover some treatments and home remedies.

Causes

Numerous conditions can cause chest burning, including:

Heartburn



Heartburn, or acid reflux, is one of the most common causes of painful burning in the chest.

The sensation ranges from mild discomfort to intense pain.

Heartburn occurs when acid from the stomach travels back up the esophagus. It is more common in pregnant women, people with gastroesophageal reflux disease, and those with a hiatal hernia.

Consuming acidic foods and drinks, such as tomatoes and alcohol, may increase the risk of heartburn. Smoking tobacco can also increase the risk.

Some other symptoms of heartburn include:

burping

burning in the throat

pain that begins shortly after a meal

pain that gets worse when lying down

Other gastrointestinal problems

Other gastrointestinal problems may also cause burning chest pain. Some may cause symptoms that mimic those of heartburn.

For example, people with gallstones or liver health problems may experience intense heartburn.

If the pain does not get better after taking an antacid or other heartburn medication, the problem might be due to something else, such as gallstones, liver disease, or pancreatitis.

Some other signs of serious gastrointestinal problems include:

very dark urine

very light or infrequent bowel movements

intense pain anywhere in the abdomen, but especially in the upper right side, under or near the ribs

Muscle or bone injuries

Muscle injuries can cause intense burning in the chest, especially when using the injured muscle to lift heavy objects. Injuries to cartilage or bone may also cause pain and burning in the chest.

Burning chest pain may be a sign of an injured muscle or a problem with bone or cartilage if:

the pain appears only in certain positions or while lifting heavy objects

the pain changes with massage or pressure on the area

there is swelling in the painful area of the chest

Panic attack

A panic attack can occur when a person feels overwhelmed with anxiety or panic. The heart may race and cause pain or discomfort in the chest. As the panic worsens, so too can the pain.

A panic attack will not cause a heart attack, but the two can feel similar. When the symptoms occur following a trauma, or in a person with a history of anxiety or panic, a panic attack is more likely than a heart attack. When in doubt, a person should go to the emergency room.

Learn more about the differences between panic attacks and heart attacks here.

Breastfeeding



Breastfeeding can cause a range of new and unfamiliar sensations in the chest as the breasts expand, contract, and adjust to feeding an infant.

Some women experience sharp, deep, shooting, or burning pains as part of their milk letdown. Others develop an infection called mastitis, which can cause a burning feeling in the skin and breast tissue.

Some people have a brief spasm in the blood vessels of their nipples after breastfeeding. The pain can be sharp, burning, and intensely painful, but it usually only lasts a few minutes.

Breastfeeding could be the cause of burning chest pain if:

a woman currently breastfeeds, has recently given birth, or has recently stopped breastfeeding

the pain is primarily on one or both sides of the chest, not in the middle of the chest

other changes to the breasts — such as pain in the nipples, an increase in breast size, or skin changes — occur alongside the pain

Heart disease

Although many types of chest pain, including some burning pain, can indicate a problem with the heart, they do not always mean that a person is having a heart attack.

Angina is a term that doctors use to refer to chest pain when the heart does not get enough oxygen. The most common cause of angina is coronary heart disease, which is a condition that blocks blood flow when plaque builds up in the blood vessels.

A doctor may treat angina as a warning sign that a person is at risk of having a heart attack.

It can be difficult to distinguish the pain of angina from that of a heart attack. Even doctors cannot usually tell the difference based on symptoms alone.

For this reason, a person should go to the emergency room for any angina that does not go away or that gets worse over time. A person who has previously had angina but whose angina pattern changes (unstable angina) should also seek emergency care.

Some symptoms of angina include:

pain, pressure, or burning in the chest

nausea

pain that comes and goes

feeling winded or breathless

pain that radiates to the jaw or shoulder

Other vascular health problems

Problems with the blood vessels that carry blood to and away from the heart and lungs may cause chest pain.

For example, an aortic dissection occurs when the aorta, which is a large blood vessel, tears. Without prompt treatment, it can be fatal.

A pulmonary embolism is another blood vessel issue. It occurs when a blood clot breaks loose and travels to the lungs. This can damage the lungs and heart, and it may also be fatal.

Some signs of a blood vessel problem include:

a sudden ripping, tearing, burning pain in the chest, which may indicate an aortic dissection

chest pressure or burning that gets worse with exercise

sudden pain accompanied by difficulty breathing or dizziness

People should always seek emergency medical attention for these symptoms.

Lung health issues

Problems with the lungs can also cause burning in the chest.

For example, lung infections and pneumonia can cause burning pain in the chest or lungs, especially when breathing or during movement or exercise.

People who experience burning pain that makes breathing difficult should see a doctor, as it can be difficult to tell these symptoms from those of a heart attack.

Doctors can also help diagnose and treat other lung health issues, such as pneumonia.

Diagnosis

To diagnose the cause of burning in the chest, a doctor will typically perform several tests. These may include:

a complete medical history

a physical exam to check heart rate and pulse, look for swelling, and assess muscle and organ health

blood work to check for infections or changes that may indicate a heart attack or other heart problem

an electrocardiogram, which measures electrical activity in the heart

chest X-rays

CT scans

Treatment

The treatment options for burning chest pain vary depending on the cause.

For example, heartburn may require a person to take an antacid or make dietary changes, whereas more serious heart or lung conditions often demand comprehensive lifestyle changes.

A person having a heart attack may need blood thinners or surgery, such as bypass surgery.

People should not try to treat chronic chest pain at home, especially if they do not know the underlying cause. Even chronic heartburn can cause long term health problems. Only a doctor can diagnose the cause and recommend appropriate treatment.

Home remedies



Some home management strategies can help soothe minor chest burning and determine whether a person needs emergency care.

However, if the pain does not get better, is severe, or indicates a heart attack, they should seek immediate medical attention.

Home remedies for minor causes of chest burning include:

lying down and taking slow, deep breaths

taking an antacid

gently massaging the painful area

drinking a glass of water

changing positions

applying a hot or warm compress to painful or tender breasts

Prevention

It is not always possible to prevent serious heart, lung, and vascular conditions, but people can reduce their risk by maintaining a healthy body weight and exercising as regularly as possible.

Seeking care for any chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or coronary artery disease, can also reduce the risk of developing complications. Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet that is low in trans fats and sodium can also help.

People with chronic heartburn often find relief from eating fewer acidic foods. Eating smaller, more frequent meals may also help relieve symptoms.

When to see a doctor

Some people avoid seeking medical care for burning chest pain because they fear a particular diagnosis or worry that they are overreacting.

However, burning in the chest can be serious, and prompt medical care can be life saving — especially for heart, vascular, and lung problems.

People who are uncertain of the reason for their pain should seek immediate care.

Go to the emergency room for:

sudden, intense burning pain in the chest

chest pain that occurs with other symptoms, such as confusion, loss of consciousness, or difficulty breathing

intense pressure or pain in the center of the chest

angina that is different from the person's usual angina pattern

chest burning that gets steadily worse or does not improve with home treatment

Summary

Burning chest pain can occur for many reasons. It is usually due to heartburn or other gastrointestinal issues, but injuries and panic attacks can also cause a burning chest.

More serious conditions, such as a heart attack or aortic dissection, can also cause a burning chest. Anyone experiencing symptoms of these issues should seek medical attention. A doctor can help diagnose and treat the issue.