New research spanning over almost 2 decades finds that a low fat diet benefits women’s health.

A low fat diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables benefits women's health in the long run, according to new research.

Older studies in rats and mice have found that rodents on a high fat diet develop more tumors than those on a low fat diet.

Some of these studies referred to colorectal cancer in particular, while others showed that high fat diets boosted tumor growth in mouse models of breast cancer.

More recently, studies in humans have suggested that following a low fat dietary plan could improve the health and lifespan of women who have received a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Spurred by this existing research, Ross Prentice, Ph.D. — a member of the Cancer Prevention and Biostatistics programs at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, in Seattle, WA — and colleagues at the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) set out to further examine the benefits of a low fat diet for postmenopausal women.

Specifically, the scientists followed almost 50,000 postmenopausal women over 2 decades, in an effort to determine the effects of a low fat diet on breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and heart disease risk.