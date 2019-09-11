Nutrition is at the core of health management. Without good nutrition, people face a much greater risk of developing health problems. In a new report, the World Health Organization urge all health services to place nutrition guidelines front and center going forward.

The top concern of the World Health Organization (WHO) is achieving affordable and appropriate access to primary care in all communities across the globe.

A key part of this plan is to make sure that national health services all over the world promote correct and helpful health guidelines for the use of healthcare practitioners and the public alike.

Earlier this year, a United Nations (UN) report warned that, over the past 3 years, levels of global hunger have remained at concerning levels while, conversely, obesity has continued to rise.

The UN report states that in 2018, there were 821 million chronically undernourished people in the world. This figure was a steep increase from the already concerning number of undernourishment cases — 811 million — in 2017.

It further points out that, also last year, “an estimated 40 million children under 5 years of age were overweight,” adding that “[t]he increase in prevalence of obesity between 2000 and 2016 has been even faster than that of overweight.”

Now, the WHO have issued their own report urging health services worldwide to make nutrition a top priority.

“In order to provide quality health services and achieve Universal Health Coverage, nutrition should be positioned as one of the cornerstones of essential health packages,” emphasizes Dr. Naoko Yamamoto, who is Assistant Director-General at the WHO.

“We also need better food environments, which allow all people to consume healthy diets,” she goes on to say.