A recent study in mice might shed some light on why electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are harmful, even when there is no nicotine present in the vapors themselves.

A study out of the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, found that chronic exposure to e-cigarette vapors, even without nicotine, could negatively impact normal lung function.

This exposure could also have ramifications for how the body responds to infections, as it can make immune cells in the lungs less able to respond to viruses.

The findings appear in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

As the authors of the new paper explain, some studies have suggested that the chemicals in e-cigarettes are harmful to the health of those who inhale them. Others, however, have noted that in comparison with regular tobacco cigarettes, these products are safer.

“These opposing views on the safety of e-cigarettes prompted one of my graduate students, Matthew Madison, to investigate the effects of chronic exposure to e-cigarette vapors and to conventional tobacco smoke on murine lung function,” says corresponding author Dr. Farrah Kheradmand, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine.

“We also looked at the effect of vapors or smoke on the function of immune cells called macrophages residing within the lung. These cells represent a first line of defense against viral infections such as those caused by influenza virus.”