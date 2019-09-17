Leisure time physical activity improves the blood lipid profile, a marker of cardiovascular risk, of postmenopausal women.

Share on Pinterest Sports-related hobbies are vital for the heart health of postmenopausal women.

This is the main takeaway of a new study that appears in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology.

Sira Karvinen — a postdoctoral researcher from the Gerontology Research Center at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland — is the first and corresponding author of the study.

As Karvinen and colleagues explain in their paper, cardiovascular risk increases significantly and rapidly after the onset of menopause.

A person’s lipid profile — comprising their total cholesterol, low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, high density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, triglyceride, and fasting blood sugar levels — is a good marker of their cardiovascular health.

Menopause, the study authors explain, is associated with “unfavorable changes in lipid metabolism leading to an increased likelihood of developing metabolic syndrome and [cardiovascular disease].”

Researchers tend to agree on the above, just as they do on the notion that leisure time physical activity protects against cardiovascular disease.

However, there is less agreement regarding the relationship between leisure time physical activity, lipid profile changes, and cardiovascular risk after menopause.

So, Karvinen and her team set out to investigate 193 women who had enrolled in the Estrogenic Regulation of Muscle Apoptosis (ERMA) study. This is a cohort study of women ages 47–55.