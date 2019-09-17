What are the best essential oils for sore muscles?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 17 Sep 2019
By
Reviewed by
People can extract essential oils from the flowers, leaves, roots, fruits, and other components of plants. Many essential oils, including Roman chamomile and eucalyptus, seem to offer benefits for relieving muscle aches and pains.

Essential oils are highly concentrated oils that a person can apply to the skin or inhale.

Researchers have studied the benefits of essential oils in treating many health issues, ranging from joint swelling to muscle pain and headaches.

In this article, we list some of the best essential oils for people to use to relieve muscle pain and soreness.

For arthritis

Eucalyptus which is an essential oils for sore muscles
Eucalyptus is an essential oil that may reduce symptoms of arthritis.

Arthritis can cause warmth, tenderness, and swelling in the joints and muscles. The following essential oils may help reduce the discomfort associated with arthritis:

Eucalyptus

A study in the Journal of Korean Academy of Nursing examines aromatherapy with eucalyptus.

The researchers studied a mixture of eucalyptus, marjoram, lavender, rosemary, and peppermint oils for relieving arthritis pain. They found that the combination helped relieve pain associated with arthritis.

However, it is worth noting that this study only involved 40 participants and a nonequivalent control group, which means that other factors besides the use of eucalyptus oil could be behind this finding.

Marjoram

Marjoram is a cooking oil that could also have positive effects, according to the study in the Journal of Korean Academy of Nursing.

Peppermint oil

The crisp, awakening scent of peppermint could help reduce muscle spasms and arthritis pain when a person applies it to the skin or inhales it.

This is according to a review article in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine.

For massage

According to one review article, people tend to mix the following essential oils with vegetable oil or other oils to use in massage therapy:

  • almond
  • grape seed
  • jojoba

It is worth noting that massage alone may help with relieving pain and discomfort. As a result, any improvement in muscle soreness that occurs from massage may not specifically be due to the use of essential oils.

Learn more about types of massage and their benefits here.

For menstrual cramping and soreness

a women sat on her wondering if a yeast infection can cause bleeding
Lavender oil may help a person with menstrual pain.

Most of these oils are beneficial for muscle soreness in general, but researchers have found that the following may be especially helpful for relieving menstrual-related muscle pains:

Clary sage

Clary sage is an essential oil with antimicrobial properties.

It may help control menstrual-related muscle cramping and soreness, according to a review article that appears in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine.

Lavender

Specialists have studied lavender oil, combined with massage, for its benefits in relieving menstrual pain. Its soothing scent may also help suppress anxiety while working to relieve aching muscles.

Rose oil

A study in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology examined the effects of self-massage and aromatherapy on menstrual cramps.

In the study:

  • 25 people performed self-massage alongside rose oil aromatherapy
  • 25 people performed self-massage using unscented almond oil
  • 25 people in a control group only performed self-massage

The researchers found that self-massage alongside rose oil aromatherapy was better at reducing muscle soreness and menstrual pain than self-massage alone.

Roman chamomile

Roman chamomile is a soothing, daisy-like flower with a distinct bluish tint.

Chamomile oil may be effective for relieving menstrual pain, as well as soothing muscle soreness and spasms, according to a review article in the journal Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine.

Which essential oils can relieve anxiety?
Which essential oils can relieve anxiety?
Essential oils can also help with anxiety. Learn more about the best essential oils for anxiety here.
Read now

For general muscle inflammation

If a person has general muscle soreness, the following essential oils may help:

Ginger

Ginger is a root plant that people tend to use as an anti-inflammatory compound. It may also relieve pain, according to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy.

Tea tree oil

Some research suggests that tea tree oil could relieve muscle inflammation and act as an anti-inflammatory, according to a review article in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine.

How to use

Essential oils are highly concentrated. Manufacturers take an estimated 220 pounds (lb) of lavender to produce just 1 lb of essential lavender oil, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Due to their high concentration, people should mix one to two drops of essential oil with a carrier oil to dilute it and prepare it for use.

To prepare massage oil or oil for application on the skin to relieve sore muscles, a person can try the following steps:

  • Gather the desired essential oils for use. Some people prefer to use only one essential oil, whereas others will mix different combinations to enhance their benefits.
  • Pour 1 ounce (oz) of a carrier oil into a plate or bowl for mixing. Examples of carrier oils include coconut, jojoba, sweet almond, olive, and argan oils.
  • Dilute the essential oil to the desired volume. For most adults, the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy recommend a 3% dilution. This is about 20 drops of essential oil per 1 oz of carrier oil. However, some people use a 5% dilution for muscle soreness. This is about 30 drops of essential oil per 1 oz of carrier oil.
  • Mix and apply to areas of muscle soreness.

Risks

a woman smelling an essential oil at a market stall
To minimize risk, a person should only obtain essential oils from high quality sources.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are not obligated to approve or review essential oils. Not needing FDA approval means that essential oils do not have the same regulation as traditional medications.

For this reason, a person must obtain essential oils from high quality sources to ensure that they minimize any potential risks.

Allergic reactions can occur as a result of exposure to essential oils. Applying oils topically is more likely to cause an allergic reaction than inhaling them, according to a review article in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine.

The most common side effects of essential oil application include eye and skin irritation, especially in sensitive areas such as the inside of the nose and mouth.

There are some concerns that lavender and tea tree oil may have hormone-like effects on the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. For this reason, and due to concerns over potential side effects, doctors do not recommend using essential oils on children.

Summary

Many essential oils could potentially help treat muscle aches and soreness. They represent an opportunity to mix and match oils to find a combination that helps a person soothe sore muscles while also minimizing potential side effects.

It is worth noting that a lot of research into essential oils has limitations, such as small sample sizes. However, as essential oils tend to be safe to use, people may want to try them to see if any benefits occur.

If a person does experience an allergic reaction or any discomfort, they should stop using the essential oil immediately and cleanse their skin.

Shop for essential oils

The essential oils listed in this article are available for purchase online.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

Essential oils for neuropathic pain relief Neuropathy refers to conditions that damage or otherwise affect the nerves. A common symptom is pain. Some research suggests that aromatherapy with certain essential oils may help relieve neuropathic pain. Learn more here. Read now
Which essential oils help get rid of wrinkles? There are many lotions and creams that claim to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, but some people may prefer a natural alternative. Many essential oils, including sandalwood, lavender, and rosemary, are believed to help. We look at the evidence for 10 essential oils that could help keep the skin looking young. Read now
What are the best essential oils for sunburn? We look at the eight best essential oils for sunburn. Vitamins E and C may help, as well as lavender, tea tree, and others. Included is information on what the scientific studies say, and the side effects to be aware of. We also suggest some other home remedies for sunburn. Always check the safety advice first. Read now
Are essential oils safe for babies? Some people use essential oils, such as lavender or chamomile, to massage their baby or in a diffuser. In this article, we look at the potential benefits of essential oils for babies, as well as which ones to use and how to use them safely. People should never use essential oils on babies less than 3 months old. Read now
ADHD: Can essential oils help? Essential oils may help relieve some of the symptoms of ADHD. Lavender can help with sleep problems, vetiver can improve alertness, and rosemary may enhance thinking and reasoning. Methods include inhalation and topical application, but always dilute an oil first. Find out more about which oils to use and how. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Body Aches Pain / Anesthetics

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "What are the best essential oils for sore muscles?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 17 Sep. 2019. Web.
    18 Sep. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326365.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2019, September 17). "What are the best essential oils for sore muscles?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top