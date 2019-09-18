Genital itching after sex can sometimes be due to dry skin or a lack of lubrication around the genital area. In cases where itching persists, this symptom could be a sign of an infection, allergic reaction, or sexually transmitted infection (STI).

In this article, we look at the possible causes of genital itching in females and males and discuss the treatment options.

Causes in males and females

Some causes of genital itching after sex are the same, regardless of biological sex. Some of the symptoms, however, can differ. Below, we discuss allergies and infections that can affect both males and females.

Latex allergy



A latex allergy means that the immune system reacts strongly to any product containing latex. Latex condoms or lubricants that contain latex can cause uncomfortable symptoms in people with a latex allergy. These symptoms can include itching, redness, and swelling around the genital area after sexual activity.

People can try using latex free condoms and lubricants to see whether this relieves their symptoms.

Latex can cause three different allergic reactions:

Contact dermatitis

When latex triggers contact dermatitis, the reaction may not occur until 12–36 hours after contact with the skin. Symptoms can include:

itching

redness and irritation

skin appearing scaly

Immediate allergic reaction

This type of reaction happens in people who have become sensitive to latex through previous exposure to it. Coming into contact with latex again triggers a response from the immune system, and people may experience:

Anaphylaxis

In some cases, latex can cause anaphylaxis, which is a very severe allergic reaction. If a person notices any signs of anaphylaxis, they should seek immediate medical attention or call 911 or the local emergency number.

STIs

STIs often do not produce any symptoms, but they can sometimes cause vaginal or penile itching. This itching and any other symptoms, which depend on the type of STI, may take several days to appear.

Common STIs that can cause itching include chlamydia, herpes, and gonorrhea.

Symptoms of STIs in females can include:

unusual or increased discharge from the vagina

unusual vaginal odor

pain when urinating

bleeding between periods

fever and chills

sores around the genitals or mouth

pain in the rectum

Symptoms of STIs in males can include:

unusual discharge from the penis, which may be yellow, green, or white

pain when urinating

in some cases, swollen or painful testicles

sores or warts around the genitals or mouth

flu-like symptoms

pain in the rectum

Causes in females

As we discussed above, itching around the vulva or vagina after sex can be due to allergic reactions or STIs. Vaginal dryness, a vaginal infection, or sperm allergy can also cause genital itching specific to females. We look at these causes in more detail below.

Vaginal dryness



Vaginal dryness can cause itchiness and pain in or around the vagina during or after sex. People may also have:

soreness around the genitals

a more frequent need to urinate

repeated urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Changes in hormone levels can create vaginal dryness. People may experience this if they:

have gone or are going through menopause

use hormonal birth control

take antidepressants

are having chemotherapy

have had a hysterectomy

are breastfeeding

Using scented products in the vagina or douching can also cause vaginal dryness. Sometimes, vaginal dryness may be a sign of an underlying health condition, such as diabetes or Sjogren's syndrome.

Vaginal infections

Sexual intercourse can sometimes cause an imbalance in the pH balance and bacteria in the vagina. This imbalance can cause a yeast or bacterial infection.

A yeast infection occurs when there is an overgrowth of a fungus called Candida. People may also refer to it as vaginal thrush, vulvovaginal thrust, or candidiasis.

Along with itching, a vaginal yeast infection can cause:

painful urination

redness and swelling of the vagina and the area around the vulva

a burning sensation

painful sex, also called dyspareunia

thick, white, odorless discharge that looks like cottage cheese

Learn more about yeast infections after sex here.

Bacterial infections arise from an overgrowth of bacteria. Bacterial vaginosis is a common vaginal bacterial infection, which can cause:

vaginal itching

a fish-like odor from the vagina

grey or white discharge

Sperm allergy

Sperm allergy mostly affects women and is also called semen allergy or seminal plasma hypersensitivity.

An allergy to the proteins present in semen can affect any part of the body that has contact with semen, including the vagina, skin, and mouth. It typically causes symptoms to develop within 10–30 minutes of the bodily contact.

In addition to itching genitals, sperm allergy can cause:

redness

swelling

a burning sensation

pain

In more severe cases, people can also experience anaphylaxis from a sperm allergy.

Causes in males

As we mentioned earlier in the article, itching around the penis or testicles after sex can arise due to allergic reactions or STIs. Although it is uncommon, males may also develop thrush from sexual activity. A reaction to spermicide can also lead to genital itching. We look at these causes in more detail in the following sections.

Male candidiasis

Although yeast infections are less common in males than in females, males can also get thrush. Thrush can cause genital itching, and it has an association with sexual activity.

In males, thrush is sometimes called male candidiasis. It can affect the head of the penis and the foreskin, causing itching, soreness, and swelling. It sometimes also produces a thick, white, lumpy discharge.

Thrush can occur in males with a sexual partner who has vaginal candidiasis and in those with diabetes.

Read about thrush in men.

A reaction to spermicides

A reaction to spermicides is more common in males, but it can also affect females. Substances in spermicides can cause sensitivity or allergic reactions that can create an itching sensation around the genitals. Nonoxynol-9 is a chemical in spermicides that can irritate the genitals.

Irritation to the genitals can increase the risk of infections, including HIV and other STIs, entering the body.

Treatment and relief

Using a condom can prevent an allergic reaction to sperm. People can also receive treatment for a sperm allergy. A doctor or allergist will place some diluted semen into the vagina and then gradually increase the amount to allow the body to develop a tolerance.

For people with a sperm or latex allergy, a doctor may prescribe an epinephrine auto-injector, known as an EpiPen, in case of a severe allergic reaction.

If people have vaginal dryness, they can use a vaginal moisturizer. It is important to use a moisturizer that manufacturers designed specifically for this purpose and avoid putting any other lotions into the vagina.

Foreplay may increase arousal during sex, which may help reduce vaginal dryness.

If itching is due to a vaginal infection, a doctor may prescribe antifungal or antibiotic medication to treat the infection.

Learn about home remedies for yeast infections and home remedies for bacterial vaginosis.

Anyone who thinks that they might have an STI should see a doctor, who will be able to diagnose the infection and provide medication to treat it.

Prevention



Changing spermicides or switching to another form of birth control may help prevent itching after sex. Changing spermicides or switching to another form of birth control may help prevent itching after sex.

People may be able to help prevent an itching sensation after sex by doing the following:

avoiding douching

using nonlatex condoms if latex causes irritation

using a water based lubricant before having sex

changing spermicides or switching to another form of birth control

Stopping using other irritants that can cause itching of the genitals may also help. Try avoiding:

vaginal deodorants or sprays

scented sanitary products

the use of perfumed soaps and chemical bathing products around the genitals

People can wash their genitals with mild soap and warm water to keep them clean. Females can wash the vulva and avoid washing inside the vagina.

Summary

Itching genitals after sex can be normal, and this symptom is often no cause for concern if it goes away shortly. However, if itching continues, it may be a sign of an allergy or infection.

A person should see their doctor if the itching does not go away or if they notice any unusual symptoms alongside it, such as:

unexpected bleeding

unusual discharge

warts or sores around the genitals or mouth

redness or swelling

pain during sex or urination

If people have symptoms of a severe allergic reaction, they should seek medical help immediately.