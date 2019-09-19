What can cause a lump on the penis?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 18 Sep 2019
By
Reviewed by
Lumps on the penis are a common occurrence, affecting most males at some point. The majority of lumps are not a cause for concern, as they are typically pimples or harmless growths.

However, a lump on the penis can result from a sexually transmitted infection (STI). And in rare cases, penis lumps can be cancerous.

In this article, we list 16 potential causes of a lump on the penis and suggest when to see a doctor.

Pictures

graphic warning

Fordyces spots on the penis. Image credit: Privatephoto, 2006
Fordyce spots.
Image credit: Privatephoto, 2006.
Pearly penile papules. Image credit: HenkyP, 2010
Pearly penile papules.
Image credit: HenkyP, 2010.
a pimple on the penis.
Pimples.
cyst on the penis. Image credit: CDC/ Dr. N.J. Fiumara; Dr. Gavin Hart, 1976
Cysts.
Image credit: CDC/ Dr. N.J. Fiumara; Dr. Gavin Hart, 1976.
tyson glands on the heads of the penis. Image credit: Kentkalell, 2013
Tyson glands.
Image credit: Kentkalell, 2013.
angiokeratomas on the scrotum. Image credit: MFN24, 2017
Angiokeratomas on the scrotum.
Image credit: MFN24, 2017.
a mole on the penis. Image credit: Ultra00, 2012
Mole.
Image credit: Ultra00, 2012.
Peyronie's disease on a penis. Image credit: SugarMaple, 2011
Peyronie's disease.
Image credit: SugarMaple, 2011.
lichen planus on the head of the penis. Image credit: CDC/ Dr. N.J. Fiumara, 1976
Lichen planus.
Image credit: CDC/ Dr. N.J. Fiumara, 1976.
Shaved base of a penis, with genital warts. Image credit: Rrreeewww, 2006
Genital warts.
Image credit: Rrreeewww, 2006.
herpes on the genitals. Image credit: GerardM, 2005
Genital herpes.
Image credit: GerardM, 2005.
syphilis on penis image credit cdc robert sumpter 1967
Syphilis
Image credit: CDC/ M. Rein, 1978.
molluscum contagiosum
Molluscum contagiosum.
Image credit: E van Herk, 2005.
close up image of scabies on penis br image credit dogad75 2015 br
Scabies.
Image credit: dogad75, 2015.
penile cancer br image credit dermnet new zealand br
Penile cancer.
Image credit: Dermnet New Zealand.

Fordyce spots

These small, yellow or white spots are tiny glands that appear on the head or shaft of the penis. People can also get Fordyce spots on their lips or cheeks.

Fordyce spots are very common, affecting up to 95% of adults. They do not require treatment, and most cases resolve in time.

Learn more about Fordyce spots here.

Pearly penile papules

Pearly penile papules are dome-shaped, skin-colored lumps that appear around the head of the penis. They typically form in rows. The doctor may refer to them as hirsutoid papillomas.

These tiny lumps are normal, they do not cause symptoms, and they do not require treatment. Pearly penile papules may reduce or disappear as a person ages.

Learn more about pearly penile papules here.

Pimples

People can get pimples on any area of the body, including the penis. They may appear as small red lumps, whiteheads, or blackheads.

An ingrown hair can also cause a pimple to form on the shaft of the penis.

These bumps usually go away after a few days or weeks. Avoid popping the pimples, as this can lead to infection.

Learn more about pimples on the penis here.

Lymphocele

When a lymph channel in the penis becomes blocked, a hard swelling can form at the penile shaft. This swelling is a lymphocele, and it typically occurs after sex or masturbation.

These blockages tend to clear quickly, so treatment is typically unnecessary.

Tyson glands

The Tyson glands produce oil, and they sit in pairs on either side of the frenulum. The frenulum is the elastic band of tissue under the penis that connects it to the foreskin.

These glands can appear as small white or yellow bumps under the head of the penis. The Tyson glands are normal structures and are not a cause for concern. Therefore, treatment is not necessary.

Angiokeratomas

Penile angiokeratomas are uncommon but harmless lesions on the penis. They form when blood vessels near the skin become wider.

Angiokeratomas appear as tiny, bright red bumps in clusters. They can form at any time, but they become more common as people age.

These bumps generally do not cause symptoms, and treatment is usually not necessary. Some people wish to remove them for cosmetic reasons, and a doctor can provide more information.

Moles

a man sat on his bed wondering about the lump on his penis.
A lump on the penis is usually not a cause for concern.

A mole is a skin growth that is usually black or brown. Moles can form on the penis or any other part of the body.

Over time, moles slowly change or disappear. Those that get larger, become irregularly shaped, or feel rough may become cancerous, so it is important for a doctor to check these out. Painful or bleeding moles also require investigation.

The majority of moles are harmless, however, and do not require treatment. Anyone who wishes to have a mole removed — for cosmetic or health related reasons — should see a dermatologist.

Learn more about moles and when to see a doctor here.

Cysts

Cysts are fluid-filled bumps that feel firm. They are the same color as the skin and may cause some sensitivity, although they are typically not painful to the touch.

Cysts may temporarily get bigger, but they should then shrink and go away within a few weeks. Popping cysts can cause infection, so avoid doing this.

Treatment

Some cysts remain large and disrupt a person's daily routine. If this is the case, a doctor may decide to remove the cyst, either surgically or by draining it.

Learn more about cysts and their treatment here.

Peyronie's disease

Peyronie's disease is a connective tissue disorder of the penis. It may affect around 6% of males aged 40–70.

The cause is not known, but it typically occurs after injury or repetitive bending of an erect penis. This causes scar tissue to form.

Peyronie's disease is not contagious. It most commonly occurs in people aged 45–60. Symptoms include:

  • a hard lump or band at the shaft of the penis, due to a buildup of scar tissue
  • bent erections
  • pain during erections

These symptoms may make having sex more difficult.

Treatment

Some treatments include injectable medications, the use of devices to stretch the penis, or penile implants.

Learn more about Peyronie's disease and its treatments here.

Lichen planus

Lichen planus is an itchy rash that develops when the immune system attacks skin cells. It causes flat, purple-red bumps to form on the penis or other parts of the body, including the inner arms, wrists, or ankles.

Other symptoms of lichen planus include:

  • itching
  • blisters that ooze then scab over
  • painful, lacy-white sores in the mouth

Lichen planus is not contagious.

Treatment

Mild cases often respond well to home care, including taking oatmeal baths, applying cool compresses, and using an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream.

More serious cases may require prescription medication.

Learn more about lichen planus and its treatment here.

Genital warts

Genital warts are small, bumpy growths that appear on the shaft or head of the penis or under the foreskin. They may cause itching and discomfort.

These warts are a type of STI that result from the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Before HPV vaccines, 340,000–360,000 people in the United States sought treatment for genital warts every year. Around 1% of sexually active adults in the U.S. have genital warts at any given time.

Treatment

Treatment includes topical creams or surgical removal. The warts will likely return in the future, however, as there is no cure for the HPV virus.

Learn more about genital warts and their treatment here.

Telling the difference between genital pimples and herpes
Telling the difference between genital pimples and herpes
Genital herpes and pimples can have a very similar appearance. Learn to tell the difference here.
Read now

Genital herpes

Genital herpes is another STI. It can result from infection with the herpes simplex virus types 1 or 2. More than 1 in every 6 people aged 14–49 years in the U.S. have genital herpes.

Symptoms include itchy, painful blisters on the penis.

People should avoid touching the sores, as this could cause them to spread to other parts of the body. Also, refrain from sexual activity with other people during outbreaks.

Treatment

There is no cure for herpes, but medications can prevent or shorten outbreaks. Some medicines can reduce the risk of transmitting the infection to sexual partners.

Learn more about herpes and its treatment here.

Syphilis

Syphilis is another STI. In the initial stage, it can cause painless sores or ulcers to form on the penis.

These sores last 3–6 weeks and can heal without treatment. However, the infection can then progress to further stages.

Treatment

In the early stages, treatment includes antibiotics or a penicillin injection.

If a person does not receive treatment, syphilis can cause serious health problems.

Learn more about syphilis and its treatment here.

Molluscum contagiosum

This viral skin infection causes clusters of small, smooth, and firm bumps to form on the skin. When molluscum contagiosum affects the genitals or groin, doctors consider it to be an STI.

While the bumps often go away without treatment after 12–18 months, the person may be able to pass on the infection for several years.

Treatment

Doctors often recommend removing the lesions through surgery, freezing, or medication. This will help prevent the person from passing on the infection.

Learn more about the treatment options for molluscum contagiosum here.

Scabies

Scabies is a contagious skin condition that develops when Sarcoptes scabiei mites burrow into the skin. It can affect many areas of the body, including the penis.

Sexual contact and having multiple sexual partners increases the risk of developing scabies in the penis.

Symptoms include:

  • tiny blisters or bumps on the skin that occur in thin, irregular lines
  • intense itching, especially at night

Symptoms can take up to 4–6 weeks to appear after the first exposure to the mites. In people who have had scabies previously, the symptoms can appear within 1–4 days of exposure.

Treatment

Treatment involves medication to kill the mites. Also, home remedies, such as cool compresses and over-the-counter antihistamines, can reduce discomfort until the infection clears up.

Learn more about scabies and its treatment here.

Penile cancer

Cancer of the penis is rare. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018 and in the U.S., there were approximately:

  • 2,080 new cases of penile cancer
  • 410 deaths from penile cancer

Symptoms include:

  • an abnormal lump on the penis that may become larger and redder
  • burning during urination
  • skin thickening
  • swelling around the penis
  • unusual penile discharge
  • bleeding

Treatment

Treatment varies, depending on the stage of the cancer. Options include foreskin removal, chemotherapy, or surgical removal of cancerous tissue.

Learn more about penile cancer and its treatment here.

When to see a doctor

doctor showing notes to patient
If a person experiences a burning sensation during urination, they should speak to their doctor.

A person should see a doctor if any new lump or growth forms on their penis, especially if it does not go away within 4 weeks or it changes. Even if the lump does not cause symptoms, a doctor should examine it.

See a doctor sooner if other symptoms accompany the lump, including:

  • burning during urination
  • fever or chills
  • foul-smelling or unusual penile discharge
  • increased urinary frequency or urgency
  • open sores in the genital region
  • painful erections or ejaculations
  • unexplained weight loss

Summary

In most cases, a lump on the penis is not a cause for concern. It is usually a pimple, a normal structure such as the Tyson glands, or a common condition such as Fordyce spots.

Because a lump on the penis can suggest a more serious condition, such as an STI or penile cancer, see a doctor if any lumps or bumps persist for more than a few weeks, if they get worse, or if other symptoms develop.

Related coverage

Should I worry about pearly penile papules? Pearly penile papules are harmless white spots that appear on the penis. They do not need treatment, but cryosurgery, radiosurgery and laser therapy are generally safe options for removing them. Over-the-counter creams are not recommended. Learn more about the symptoms and how to remove pearly penile papules. Read now
What to do about an ingrown hair on the penile shaft An ingrown hair on the penile shaft occurs when a hair grows into the skin. Ingrown hairs do not usually require treatment, but some remedies can improve the symptoms. Learn more here. Read now
Is it normal to have a veiny penis? Having a veiny penis is normal and indicates healthy blood flow. However, when unusual discharge or painful ejaculation also occur, it may point to an underlying health condition. Learn more here. Read now
Cysts: Causes, types, and treatments Cysts are fluid-filled sacs that occur in tissues in any part of the body. Cysts can be caused by infections, tumors, parasites, or an injury and are usually non-cancerous. Cysts are relatively common, and there are many different types. This article describes some of the most common types, including sebaceous cysts. Read now
Signs and symptoms of STDs in men Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), or sexually transmitted infections (STIs), can affect anyone, but some symptoms are different for men and women. In this article, we look at the signs and symptoms of common STIs in men and when they typically occur. We also discuss how to diagnose, prevent, and treat STIs in men. Read now
Men's Health
Sexual Health / STDs

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 18 September 2019.

    Visit our Men's Health category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Men's Health.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Leonard, Jayne. "What can cause a lump on the penis?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Sep. 2019. Web.
    19 Sep. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326387.php>

    APA
    Leonard, J. (2019, September 19). "What can cause a lump on the penis?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Men's Health

Scroll to top