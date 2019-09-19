Burning throat: 7 causes and how to treat them

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 19 Sep 2019
By Claire Sissons
Reviewed by
A burning throat is a common symptom of infections and other underlying medical conditions. It can occur on its own or alongside other symptoms.

In many cases, a person can treat a burning throat at home. Getting lots of rest and drinking plenty of fluids are key for recovery.

In this article, find out about the possible causes of a burning throat and learn when to seek treatment. We also describe how to soothe the symptom with some simple home remedies.

Causes and treatment

There are many possible causes of a burning throat, including:

1. Colds and flu

a woman with a cold experiencing a Burning throat
A cold or flu may be the cause of a burning throat.

A common cause of a burning throat is a cold or flu. Viruses cause these illnesses, which affect the respiratory, or breathing, system.

Common symptoms of a cold or flu include:

The flu can cause complications, so anyone with serious symptoms should seek medical attention. These symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain, seizures, and dizziness.

Learn about the differences between the cold and the flu in this article.

2. Tonsillitis

The tonsils are lumps of tissue at the back of the throat that help fight off viruses and bacteria. Tonsillitis is an infection that makes the tonsils swell.

The infection usually causes:

Tonsillitis usually clears up within 1–2 weeks. People can treat it at home with plenty of rest, fluids, over-the-counter pain medications, and throat lozenges.

3. GERD

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) happens when the muscle connecting the esophagus, or food pipe, to the stomach becomes too weak or relaxed.

When the muscle is not tight enough, food or stomach acid can rise into the throat and sometimes into the back of the mouth.

The main symptom of GERD is heartburn. Other symptoms include:

  • nausea
  • bad breath
  • chest pain
  • difficulty swallowing
  • a burning sensation in the throat

Treatment often involves lifestyle changes, such as cutting rich or acidic foods from the diet. Some people require medication or surgery.

4. Strep throat

strep throat infection br image credit cdc dr heinz f eichenwald 1958 br
A person with strep throat may experience a burning throat, pain when swallowing, and a fever.
Image credit: CDC, Dr Heinz F Eichenwald, 1958

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that causes several painful symptoms.

Symptoms of strep throat may come on suddenly and include:

  • a burning throat
  • pain when swallowing
  • a fever
  • headaches
  • nausea
  • red or swollen tonsils

A doctor can diagnose strep throat by taking a throat swab and may prescribe antibiotics. A person should also get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids during recovery.

5. Mono

Infectious mononucleosis, more commonly known as mono, is a very contagious viral infection. Teenagers and young adults are most likely to get it.

Symptoms of the illness usually develop 4–6 weeks after contact with the virus. A painful or burning throat is an early symptom of mono.

Other symptoms include:

  • fever
  • extreme tiredness
  • aching muscles
  • headaches
  • a rash

It often takes 2–4 weeks to recover from mono, but some people have symptoms for months. Treatment involves resting, taking over-the-counter pain medications, and drinking plenty of fluids.

Mono spreads very easily. Doctors advise people who have it not to share foods, drinks, or toothbrushes and to avoid kissing.

Sore throat and rash: Strep infection and other causes
Sore throat and rash: Strep infection and other causes
Experiencing a rash as well as a burning throat? Find out about the possible causes here.
Read now

6. Burning mouth syndrome

Burning mouth syndrome is a pain disorder. It causes pain and a burning or tingling feeling in and around the mouth.

Other symptoms include dry mouth and a strange taste in the mouth. It can affect the lips, tongue, or roof of the mouth.

A doctor may test for underlying causes of burning mouth syndrome before making a diagnosis.

Sucking ice chips, drinking a cool drink, or chewing gum can help manage the discomfort. People may also wish to avoid things that can irritate the mouth, such as alcohol, tobacco, and spicy or acidic foods.

7. Esophagitis

Esophagitis is inflammation of the esophagus. GERD, medication, infection, or an allergy can cause this inflammation.

Common symptoms include a burning throat, difficulty swallowing, and heartburn.

Untreated esophagitis can cause ongoing health problems, but treatment can lead to a full recovery.

One form of the inflammation is eosinophilic esophagitis. This is a chronic food allergy that causes the food pipe to become inflamed. It can be complex to diagnose, and specialists may need to work together to develop a treatment plan.

Doctors can check for eosinophilic esophagitis by taking a tissue sample from the throat or with a skin prick test or blood tests.

If a specific food is causing the reaction, cutting it from the diet often resolves the inflammation.

Home remedies

Depending on the medical condition responsible for a burning sensation in the throat, a person may require treatment from a doctor.

However, when the symptom is a result of a cold, flu, or tonsillitis, home remedies can be effective at treating symptoms and soothing pain.

Staying hydrated is crucial when recovering from a cold or flu, as the body needs to replace fluids lost from sweating and a runny nose. Water also helps the body function and fight off bacteria and viruses.

Drinking plenty of fluids can help stop the throat from becoming dry, which can cause irritation. To soothe the throat, try drinking a mixture of hot water, honey, and lemon.

Learn more about the research into which home remedies — honey, lemon juice, or even alcohol — are best for a sore throat.

Keeping the throat warm can also reduce soreness, as heat relaxes muscles and can soothe pain. Gently wrap a scarf around the neck to keep it warm.

The body needs time to recover, and resting is key. Taking time off work or school and reducing activity can help with recovery and prevent the spread of illnesses.

When to see a doctor

man having his throat inspected by a doctor
If chest pain accompanies a burning throat, a person should speak to their doctor.

Treatment at home is usually best for tonsillitis or a cold. Other conditions may require medication.

If a burning throat lasts for more than 2 weeks, see a doctor.

More serious symptoms can accompany a burning throat. If an adult has the flu and any of the following symptoms, they may need urgent medical attention:

  • chest pain
  • dizziness
  • confusion
  • not urinating
  • extreme muscle pain
  • extreme weakness
  • difficulty breathing
  • seizures

Adults over 65, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems should seek medical advice if they have concerns about symptoms.

Summary

Many infections and other conditions can cause a burning sensation in the throat, including colds, tonsillitis, and GERD.

Soothe the pain by keeping the throat moist and with other home remedies.

If symptoms are severe, or if home remedies are not enough to resolve them within a few weeks, see a doctor for a full diagnosis and treatment.

Related coverage

How to treat tonsillitis symptoms at home Tonsillitis is a viral or bacterial infection that causes swelling and pain in and around the tonsils. Learn about a variety of home remedies for tonsillitis in this article. Read now
What to eat and avoid if you have GERD Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive condition in which the stomach's contents often come back up into the food pipe. Dietary changes can help to ease symptoms. For example, high-fat and salty foods can make GERD worse, while eggs and some fruits can improve it. Learn which foods are beneficial here. Read now
All about mononucleosis, or mono Mononucleosis, otherwise known as mono, glandular fever, or the “kissing disease,” is a common illness, especially among teens and college students. In this article, find out the risk factors for contracting it, the disease’s timeline, its symptoms, treatments, complications, and what you can do to try and avoid it. Read now
15 natural remedies for a sore throat Sore throats are usually caused by viral or bacterial infections. They can be very painful, especially when swallowing. Most sore throats are no cause for concern and can be treated at home. This article identifies 15 home remedies that might soothe a sore throat. Some of these methods are also supported by science. Read now
How to recognize strep throat Strep throat can be a nasty illness, often with pus at the back of the throat and a fever, but not usually a cough, runny nose, or watery eyes, as some similar illnesses or allergies might. See pictures and find out the causes here, plus when you or your child should see a doctor, and home remedies to help you cope. Read now
Ear, Nose and Throat
Acid Reflux / GERD

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 19 September 2019.

    Visit our Ear, Nose and Throat category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Ear, Nose and Throat.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Claire. "Burning throat: 7 causes and how to treat them." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Sep. 2019. Web.
    19 Sep. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326392.php>

    APA
    Sissons, C. (2019, September 19). "Burning throat: 7 causes and how to treat them." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Ear, Nose and Throat

Scroll to top