New research in mice has led to the discovery of a previously unknown molecular mechanism that plays a key role in regulating the formation of fat tissue.

“Obesity is a global health problem that represents a major risk for several chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and cancer,” says Dr. Joshua Mendell, from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

However, researchers are not yet sure about all of the biological mechanisms that may predispose individuals to obesity.

For this reason, Dr. Mendell and colleagues have recently conducted a study in mice to find out more about possible underlying mechanisms that might contribute to the accumulation of white fat tissue.

This form of fat tissue is the body’s energy storage unit, but if it overaccumulates, it can negatively affect metabolic processes, such as those that play a role in the regulation of blood sugar levels.

The team’s research, which features in the journal Genes & Development, looked at the potential role of a particular family of microRNA molecules in regulating white fat cells.

Molecules of microRNA are noncoding RNA molecules that help regulate the expression of certain genes, most of which encode information for the production of proteins.

In the current study, the research team focused on the miR-26 family of microRNAs — including miR-26a-1, miR-26a-2, and miR-26b — which previous research has linked to cancer suppression and the regulation of insulin sensitivity .

Yet, the investigators explain, it remained unclear whether miR-26 molecules also played a role in the regulation of white fat cells.