If pay raises and reduced hours are not options at the moment for employers, there are other ways to help improve employees’ mental health and performance — including small gestures of kindness. Share on Pinterest Kindness on the part of the employer can boost employees’ mental health and productivity, according to a new study. A study from Penn State University, in State College, PA, found that a simple gesture of kindness from employers, in the form of fresh fruit added to employees’ daily lunches, was a morale booster and improved employees’ mental health. The researchers summarized their findings in the International Journal of Occupational Safety and Ergonomics. “An ultimate solution to improve worker performance and health could be big pay raises or reduced workloads, but when those solutions aren’t feasible, we found that even small offerings can make a big difference,” says Bu Zhong, Ph.D., an associate professor of journalism at Penn State and the first author of the paper.

A simple gesture has big benefits For this study, an international team of researchers decided to focus on bus drivers in China, whose jobs are particularly stressful, both mentally and physically. This is due to erratic working hours, irregular mealtimes, continuous whole-body vibration from the buses, and the overall sedentary nature of the job. As part of the experiment, employers gave 86 participants fresh fruit in their regular lunches, which the employers provide and which ordinarily do not include fruit. The increased cost of the fruit, either an apple or banana in each lunch, was the equivalent of 73 cents per meal.

Kindness reduces participants’ depression To determine how the fruit affected the participants’ mental health, the researchers distributed surveys to each bus driver at various points throughout the experiment. The first surveys went out 1 week before the experiment began. The researchers distributed the second round of surveys in the middle of the 3-week experiment and the final round 1 week after the experiment had finished. To find out how the fruit had affected the bus drivers, the researchers evaluated depression with a questionnaire developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They also assessed the participants’ confidence in completing tasks and reaching specific goals, using the General Self-Efficacy Scale. The researchers found that depression in participants had improved by the end of the experiment, compared with its start. Responses also indicated that self-efficacy was quite a bit higher in the middle of the study period than at its end.